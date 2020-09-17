Pelican Brewing Company Introduces Cape Crasher Year-Round PNW IPA

PACIFIC CITY, Ore.—Pelican Brewing Company gives IPA lovers a new route to explore. Inspired by the pounding waves that crest iconic Cape Kiwanda and the dense Shore Pine trees that meet the sand, Cape Crasher IPA offers a powerful wave of hop flavor followed by a clean and refreshing finish. This boldly drinkable IPA is available now in 12 oz. bottles, six-packs, and on draft at Pelican brewpubs and other participating watering holes.

“Whether you’re watching the waves crash on the beach or tending your BBQ all day, we wanted to create an IPA that is very drinkable and balanced, but still has a big, bold hop aroma,” says Dan Grissom, R&D Brewer at Pelican Brewing Company. “Inspired by our rugged, lush landscape and unpredictable weather, Cape Crasher showcases sweet pine, floral and zesty tangerine hop character to create a truly balanced IPA.”

ABV: 6.8% | IBU: 60 | PLATO: 15.5º

Pelican Brewing adds this medium-bodied deep golden IPA to the core line-up of beers creating a complete IPA offering for its flock that will satisfy all your IPA desires.

Like all Pelican beers, Cape Crasher is born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing beer styles that they love to drink. Cheers!

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons, Mary Jones and brewmaster Darron Welch, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 24 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics!

