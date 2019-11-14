Payette Brewing Company Releases 2019 Twelve Gauge Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout in Single-Serve 19.2 oz. Cans

BOISE, Idaho – Payette Brewing Company releases 2019 Twelve Gauge Barrel Aged Imperial Stout in single-serve 19.2-ounce cans.

After a nine-month slumber, Payette’s Twelve Gauge has been transferred from Old Forester Rye Whiskey and Wild Rose Bourbon barrels into single-serve 19.2-ounce cans. The barrels gave the beer robust and rich oak, vanilla, and maraschino notes. Landing at 10% ABV with rich and robust flavors, it is not like any other beer Payette has brewed.

This year, Twelve Gauge Barrel Aged Imperial Stout will be released in new two variants: Orange Chocolate and S’Mores.

Payette made the decision to switch from 22-ounce glass bottles to the 19.2-ounce cans to uphold beer quality and the cans enabled them to present a sexier and edgier shelf appeal. The can design was inspired by twelve gauge shotgun shells in honor of this beer’s legacy.

These new Imperial Stouts will be released at Payette’s biggest annual event, Black Friday on November 29, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In its eighth year, Black Friday is a celebration dark beer. Over 40 different Imperial Stouts and Porters from breweries all over the country will be poured that night alongside food truck fare and live music. More details can be found on www.payettebrewing.com/blackfriday

Payette Brewing Company is located at 733 South Pioneer Street, Boise, ID 83702.

About Payette Brewing Company

Founded in Boise, ID by Michael Francis in 2010, Payette Brewing Company is proud to be an Idaho brewery based in Boise along the Boise River. The brewery runs a 60-barrel brewing system and offers year-round beers, seasonal releases, various small batch brews throughout the year and limited barrel aged beers. Beer fans are encouraged to follow Payette’s social media for the latest updates or visit www.PayetteBrewing.com.

