Paulaner USA Launches New Grapefruit Radler

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Paulaner USA, the U.S. importer of the legendary Paulaner Brewery portfolio and the number one Hefe-Weizen in Germany, adds Grapefruit Radler to its premium line-up of brands in the U.S. This lively thirst quencher combines 50% Paulaner’s classic Münchner Lager and 50% naturally hazy, grapefruit infusion, resulting in a tangy flavor with 2.5% alcohol. Making its U.S. debut this summer, Paulaner Grapefruit Radler will be available in 16.9 oz 4-pack cans.

“With the continued rise in flavored beers and hard fruity seltzers, it was an easy choice for us to introduce our Grapefruit Radler here in the United States, as it was already well-received in Germany for the past two-years,” says Steve Hauser, CEO of Paulaner USA. “Its success is in the combination of our expert brewmasters and the quality ingredients used to brew the product. This has resulted in a premium, flavorful thirst quencher that consumers won’t be able to put down.”

The new Paulaner Grapefruit Radler is a fruity-tart refreshment that is 100% natural and not too sweet. It will be available starting in June so be sure to taste one (or four) for yourself.

“Our Grapefruit Radler is the perfect complement wherever you are during the warm summer months,” Hauser concludes.

About Paulaner USA

Paulaner USA is headquartered in White Plains, New York and imports Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Fürstenberg, Fuller’s and Früli. More information can be found at http://paulanerhpusa.com.

About Paulaner

The Paulaner Brewery is one of the largest breweries in Munich, Bavaria in Germany and is part of the Paulaner Brewery Group. The Paulaner Brewery Group unites the brands Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Auer Bräu, Hopf and Thurn, and Taxis. Since 1634, Paulaner has represented the finest brewing tradition for top quality crafted beer specialties in Germany and world-wide. Founded (and still being brewed) in Munich, Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr are two of the six brands allowed at the world-famous Oktoberfest.