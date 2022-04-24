Paulaner Announces New Eco-Friendly Packaging

WHITE PLAINS, New York – As a strict follower of the Reinheitsgebot, the German Beer Purity Law, sustainability has been a hallmark of the Paulaner Munich brewers for centuries. Paulaner Brauerei and its U.S. based importer Paulaner USA are reinforcing this commitment by announcing their shift to the use of sustainable packaging materials. Effective immediately, all Paulaner 4-pack cans will convert to eco-friendly cardboard, as opposed to plastic wraps. This is part of the company’s greater commitment towards sustainability, which plans to phase out all plastic packaging within the year.

“Traditional beer packaging has contributed to needless excess waste, damaging our environment, and devastating our oceans,” says Steve Hauser, CEO and president of Paulaner USA. “As a company dedicated to using only quality ingredients in our brewing process, it was important for us to extend this impeccable standard in every facet of the company, and that includes everything, including our packaging.”

The transition to cleaner, sustainable packaging goes hand in hand with Paulaner USA’s commitment to the reduction in single-use plastic. Hauser adds, “By reducing plastic wraps and replacing it with eco-friendly cardboard, we are contributing to the betterment of the environment and will continue to learn and explore new ways in which we can help, not hinder, our eco-system.”

In addition to being more sustainable, the new can packaging will also feature bold new images and graphics on moisture resistant cardboard stock. Consumers will begin to see the new packaging designs beginning this Spring for Paulaner Hefe-Weizen, Paulaner Münchner Lager, Paulaner Oktoberfest Bier, Paulaner Pils, Paulaner Grapefruit Radler, Hacker-Pschorr Weissbier, and Hacker-Pschorr Munich Gold.

About Paulaner USA

Paulaner USA is headquartered in White Plains, New York, and imports Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Tsingtao, and Fuller’s.

About Paulaner

The Paulaner Brewery is one of the largest breweries in Munich, Bavaria in Germany and is part of the Paulaner Brewery Group. The Paulaner Brewery Group unites the brands Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Auer Bräu, Hopf and Thurn and Taxis. Since 1634, Paulaner has represented the finest brewing tradition for top quality crafted beer specialties in Germany and world-wide. Founded (and still being brewed) in Munich, Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr are two of the six brands allowed to be served at the world-famous Oktoberfest.

