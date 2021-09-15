Patagonia Provisions Releases a New West Coast IPA

Sausalito, CA – Patagonia Provisions, in partnership with Hopworks Urban Brewery (HUB) in Portland, OR, has just released Patagonia Provisions Long Root IPA, a traditional West Coast style IPA made with organic ingredients and Kernza® perennial grain. Looking for solutions to repair our food systems, this third release in Patagonia Provisions’ lineup of beers represents another step towards transforming agricultural practices and supporting sustainable farming.

The entire beer line was recently rebranded and repackaged to include Patagonia Provisions’ name and logo.

In 2016, Patagonia Provisions’ partners at The Land Institute in Salina, Kansas, made a breakthrough in organic and regenerative agriculture with Kernza, the perennial grain used in Patagonia Provisions’ inaugural beer: Long Root Pale Ale. Released in October 2016, it was the first commercially available beer made with Kernza. The perennial wheat is ideally suited for organic and regenerative agriculture practices. Its long perennial roots thrive without pesticides, require less water than conventional wheat while helping to reduce erosion and remove more carbon from the atmosphere. Kernza also makes delicious beer. Patagonia Provisions believes the future of farming and our planet lies in organic and regenerative agriculture – a practice that restores soil biodiversity, sequesters carbon, and grows crops without chemical fertilizers or pesticides.

“I am very excited to introduce our third beer made with Kernza, especially now under the Patagonia Provisions label,” says Birgit Cameron, co-founder and head of Patagonia Provisions. “Through Wes Jackson’s pioneering work at The Land Institute, Patagonia Provisions has been able to help bring this important regenerative perennial grain to the forefront with the hope that others take notice and implement similar practices. Beer is the perfect vehicle for this and a delicious byproduct of our collaborative work in regenerative agricultural practices.”

This refreshing West Coast-style IPA, at 6.2% ABV, has flavors of citrus and evergreen hops with a subtle bitterness and malty aroma to round out the experience. It’s light with a vibrant pop from the carbonation.

Patagonia Provisions chose Hopworks Urban Brewery to create its series of beers made with Kernza due to the brewery’s strong commitment to organics and sustainable brewing practices. Hopworks, experts in organic beer, is a B Corporation and is on a mission to revolutionize the brewing industry for the better.

Patagonia Provisions beers, available in 6-packs of 12-oz cans, are sold in West Coast independent grocery stores, select Whole Foods Markets and Northern California Trader Joe’s stores.

About Patagonia Provisions

Founded by Yvon Chouinard and Birgit Cameron in 2012, Patagonia Provisions offers ethically and responsibly sourced food and beverage products out of its Sausalito, California-based headquarters. A certified B-Corporation, the company is recognized for reexamining best practices in food sourcing, utilizing regenerative and organic growing methods, and working with like-minded advocates and producers to find solutions to the critical environmental issues facing the food industry. In early 2018, Patagonia, Patagonia Provisions, Rodale Institute, Dr. Bronner’s, and others launched the Regenerative Organic Certification (ROC), outlining robust high-bar standards for ensuring soil health, social fairness, and animal welfare.

About Hopworks Urban Brewery

Hopworks Urban Brewery strives to revolutionize and inspire the brewing industry with practices that drive quality, protect the environment and improve the local community. Utilizing organic malts and a combination of locally sourced, organic, and Salmon Safe hops, the company’s 20-barrel brewery produces 13,500 barrels of beer and cider a year for HUB’s brewpubs and distribution throughout the Northwest. Hopworks is a family-owned and operated business, the first Certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest, a gold-level bike-friendly company, and recognized as one of the Best Green Companies To Work For In Oregon.

