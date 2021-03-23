Partners of Rad Brat Announce Rad Beer to Open April 2021

Anaheim, Calif. – The partners behind Rad Brat, Dana Point’s newest fast-casual, specialty eatery which opened on December 14, 2020, are pleased to announce a brewery and tasting room concept, Rad Beer Co., slated to unveil in Anaheim’s booming beer hub in April 2021.

The vision of craft beer ambassadors Cameron Collins (Founder of Brew Ha Ha Productions) and Dylan Mobley (former head brewer at Bottle Logic Brewing and current head brewer of Helmsman Ale House of Newport Beach), combined with entrepreneurs Joe Wilshire (Docent Brewing / Project Social) and Steve Martin (Project Social), Rad Beer embodies California culture with a lively, unpretentious ambiance, the aesthetic of a ‘90s skate shop and beloved record store, and a legit soundtrack to fit the vibe.

“A lot of people were surprised when we continued with our plans to open not one, but two locations during this time, but we decided it was the perfect moment,” said Cameron Collins, partner of Rad Beer. “Now more than ever people want a place where they can safely hang out and feel social again, and we’re giving them two equally rad options.”

Rad Beer is housed in a 4,550 square-foot space that features a tasting room boasting 20 taps of fresh hops brewed onsite and walls covered in vibrant, local art paying homage to the Anaheim community. The brewery will specialize in beers meant to pair with Rad Brat’s food including a selection of lagers and clean and classic German pilsners. “We’ll still make all of the fun stuff like sours and pastry stouts,” ensures Dylan Mobley, Partner and Head Brewer.

Upon opening, Rad Beer will host a Rad Brat pop-up, bringing the signature brats, sausages and unique dogs to North Orange County. The tasting room plans to expand with a kitchen to offer Rad Brat’s food onsite permanently beginning late summer 2021.

The fare on deck will complement the beers and feature popular Rad Brat items like the ‘The Angry Samoan’ (artisan split-top bun, Portuguese sausage, fried Spam, teriyaki, spicy mayo, pineapple/jalapeño salsa, green onions and Maui onion chips) and ‘Fire in the Hole!’ (artisan split-top bun, jalapeño cheddar sausage, ghost pepper cheese, Nashville style hot sauce, jalapeños and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos) for the adventurous foodies.

Classic favorites include the ‘Rad Brat’ (signature Rad bratwurst, served with sauteed peppers, sauerkraut, and Beaver Deli mustard) and the ‘Chicago’ made with ingredients sourced directly from the Windy City (Vienna natural-casing dog, yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, dill pickle spear, half-moon tomato slice, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt).

Rad Concepts is committed to the health and safety of guests and staff and adheres to guidelines put forth by local and state agencies and the CDC. Rad Beer is located at 1301 S Lewis St, Anaheim, CA, 92805. For more information and grand opening updates visit www.GetRadBeer.com and follow @RadBeer on Instagram.

Rad Concepts

Cameron Collins, Partner

Dylan Mobley, Partner & Head Brewer

Joe Wilshire, Partner

Steve Martin, Partner

Josh Stolo, General Manager of Rad Beer

Connie Byrnes, General Manager of Rad Brat

About Rad Concepts

Specializing in creative brats, sausages and hot dogs with a passion for craft beer, Rad Brat and Rad Beer showcase the very best of atmosphere, food, and drink to create two unique destinations for patrons that value quality over trends and appreciate the details. Rad Brat is centrally located on Pacific Coast Hwy in scenic Dana Point, and Rad Beer is housed in Anaheim’s booming beer hub. Each Rad concept embodies Southern California culture with an aesthetic that embraces the unpretentious congregation of the 90’s skate shop and your favorite record store with an ambiance conducive to hanging out. Get Rad With the Wurst.

Rad Beer

Web: www.GetRadBeer.com

Address: 1301 S Lewis St, Anaheim, CA 92805

Phone: (949) 396-1301

Social: @RadBeer

Rad Brat