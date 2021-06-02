Partake Brewing Announces Pre-Sale of Limited-Edition Peach Gose

CANADA – Award-winning, non-alcoholic craft beer brand, Partake Brewing, announced the pre-sale of its limited-edition release seasonal variety, Peach Gose, just in time for summer.

Peach Gose is crisp and refreshing with a hint of tartness. Brewed with various malts, coriander, sea salt, and natural peach flavoring it adds a fun and fruity twist to the beloved sour style. This limited-edition beer, which sold out within 72 hours, earlier this year, packs only 15 calories, 2g carbs and Og sugar.

“We crafted Partake to cultivate inclusivity and sociability no matter whPartake Brewing Announces Pre-Sale of Limited-Edition Peach Goseat you choose to drink and because of that, we’re so excited to provide Partake loyalists with a pre-order option of our long-awaited and highly in-demand Peach Gose,” said Ted Fleming, Partake Brewing Founder and CEO. “When we launched this peach brew earlier this year, we had no idea how quickly it would gain traction and ultimately sell out within a few days. It is our hope with this pre-sale we can offer our seasonal favorite to both the Peach Gose fanatics and those looking to discover a great tasting beer.”

Peach Gose joins Partake’s non-alcoholic beer lineup of Pale, IPA, Blonde, Red, Dark and the Radler limited edition. Consumers consistently seek out Partake for its exceptional taste, unmatched calorie count (10-35 calories per can), and vegan all-natural ingredients.

Price: 12-can pack for $29.99

Peach Gose will be available for pre-order sale online only starting today June 2 at 2:00PM EST.

About Partake Brewing

At Partake, we are beer lovers first. We’re on a mission to transform the non-alcoholic beer experience so fellow beer lovers can enjoy great-tasting beer that pairs perfectly with every occasion, no matter the reason for cutting back on alcohol. Partake Brewing has become a leader in craft non-alcoholic beer in North America with distribution in major retailers across Canada and the United States. Brewed using a proprietary process, Partake Brewing is praised by customers for its unique combination of exceptional flavor, classic styles, and game-changing nutritionals.

For More Information:

https://drinkpartake.com/