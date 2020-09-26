Pabst Brewing Resurrects Schaefer Beer, ‘New York’s Original Lager’

NEW YORK– This Fall, Pabst Brewing Company proudly returns the quintessential American lager, Schaefer, to New York City. Schaefer, established in New York in 1842, will be re-established in 2020, and brewed in New York state for the first time in over forty years.

Since the nineteenth century Schaefer has been intertwined with the history of New York. In the late 1800s the beer was ubiquitous in the city’s bars and dining halls, and would eventually become a sponsor of both the New York Mets and the Brooklyn Dodgers. Schaefer was even served up and given pride of place during New York’s 1964 World Fair, where the pairing of the beer with a burger drew huge lines.

Forty-four years since it was last brewed in New York, Schaefer has returned, reimagined for the city that gave it its soul. It remains a delicious light bodied lager, fully flavored, and at 3.8% ABV, an exceptional beer to pair with a wide range of foods and occasions.

Schaefer’s versatility and sessionability have been embraced by the food and beverage community, and to mark its return to New York, Schaefer has partnered with Cherry Bombe, a platform that celebrates women and food, to spotlight five New York food professionals. In the coming weeks food stylist and recipe developer Diana Yen, pastry chef Caroline Schiff, recipe developer Rachel Gurjar, chef Sicily Sierra and Local Roots NYC founder Wen-Jay Ying, will be sharing recipes and food pairings to enjoy with Schaefer this Fall.

New York deserves an impeccable looking lager, and Schaefer has been completely redesigned by NYC design firm, Joe Doucet x Partners, for its return.

“We’re so excited to have had this chance to work with the team at Schaefer on the relaunch of this fantastic brand. We were all very clear that we wanted to respect Schaefer’s heritage, so our redesign focused on sharpening up the brand aesthetic to give it a modern and more sophisticated look, but tempering this with visual cues that celebrate the brand’s history and iconic details. The result is a revitalized classic that feels both forward and comfortable at the same time.” – Joe Doucet

“At Pabst we’re fortunate enough to have access to so many classic American trademarks. Of course, tastes have changed over the years, New York has evolved, so must we. With that, we’ve reimagined and modernized Schaefer quite a bit – not to walk away from our past and our rich history, but to give the brand new life. Making it at a local brewery, updating the recipe, having it designed by an incredible NY agency – all these things bring a sense of freshness to the brand that we think people will really enjoy.” Nick Reely – VP Marketing, Pabst Brewing Company.

Schaefer will be available throughout New York and available for home delivery in NYC by visiting originalschaefercompany.com.

About Pabst Brewing Company

Since 1844, Pabst has been American-owned and operated, and is North America’s largest privately held brewing company. Pabst’s portfolio includes iconic brands with deep ties to America’s heritage, such as its flagship Pabst Blue Ribbon and others such as Lone Star, Rainier, National Bohemian, Stag, and Old Style. Our people and our brands are committed to embracing change and making a positive impact on the communities we serve. For more information.