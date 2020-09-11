Pabst Brewing Launches Lone Star Branded German-Style Kölsch

AUSTIN, Texas— Lone Star Brewing announces the latest seasonal beer in the beloved family of Lone Star Beers: Das Bier Y’all – The New Taste of Classic Texas. Das Bier Y’all is a classic German-style kölsch with a peachy twist, brewed to honor the German heritage of the Lone Star State and its enduring cultural influence that remains prevalent in Texas today. The beer is now available for purchase in select locations throughout Texas for a limited time through early Spring 2021.

Following the recent success of Lone Star’s first seasonal launch, Rio Jade Mexican-style lager, the Das Beer Y’all German-style kölsch is the next edition in the Lone Star cultural series that honors the unique customs and traditions that shape the Texas we know today. With a taste reminiscent of the Hill Country distilled into beverage form, the flavor profile is proudly Texan with a modern interpretation.

With an ABV of 4.8%, this crisp and refreshing kölsch is locally brewed in the Hill Country region of Austin and is infused with natural peach flavoring, to create a distinct take on a classic German brew style. In the tradition of Lone Star, the beer remains highly drinkable, and perfect for the transition from Summer to Fall in Texas. Das Bier Y’all pairs perfectly with small, socially-distanced backyard get-togethers, enjoying the sunset from your patio or while reminiscing on days spent enjoying the splendor of Texas.

“As The National Beer of Texas, it’s our responsibility to create unique and inherently Texan beverages, and have as much fun in the process as possible,” said Lone Star Brand Director, Emily Hoyle.“We wanted to bring the hill country experience to every Texans’ home allowing them a taste of escape. The relaxed atmosphere and iconic beauty of this region made for great inspiration, and who doesn’t love a hint of peach.”

Served in a metallic copper and deep teal can, Das Bier Y’all was conceptualized by Austin-based designers Keith Davis Young and Lauren Dickens, whose creations are rooted in Austin institutions and brands such as Magnolia Cafe, Native Hostel, Better Half and Hunt, Gather. The unique-to-Texas design features the iconic armadillo, the state mammal of Texas and unofficial mascot of Lone Star Beer. Das Bier Y’all will be available throughout Texas, with six-packs available at a suggested retail price of $7.99. Beer lovers can use Lone Star’s beer finder to find a store selling nearest to them.

In conjunction with the launch of Das Bier Y’all, Lone Star is launching a “Beer Garden in a Box” arranged by Austin-based experiential events company, Wander/Gather. Since it’s not possible to enjoy beer gardens and Oktoberfest-themed events this season, Lone Star is helping to bring the beer garden experience to five lucky winners’ backyards. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, Lone Star followers will be given the opportunity to enter to win a curated box featuring:

A 25-minute exclusively recorded video hosted by a local chef and mixologist, featuring one handcrafted cocktail and a German-style pretzel-making demo

Curated “Oktoberfest” playlist from DJ Cassandra

Branded recipe cards and packed dry ingredients for two people

German-style beer mug

Lone Star branded Cowboy-style bandana

Six ounce preserved Texas peaches and local honey

German drinking game “Flunky Ball” + Lone Star branded ping pong balls (2)

Beer garden-themed decorations

Branded checklist for hosting a backyard beer garden gathering at home

Access to a Wander/Gather virtual event planner

Followers can enter the giveaway by visiting Lone Star’s Instagram page (@lonestarbeer) on Sept. 16, 2020 and following the contest instructions; entrance will close at 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

For more information about Lone Star, please visit lonestarbeer.com. Lone Star encourages everyone to enjoy the new kölsch at home during this time.

About Lone Star Brewing Company

Lone Star Brewing Co., the makers of Lone Star Beer “The National Beer of Texas” and Lone Star Texas Light Beer, has been proudly brewing beer in Texas since 1884. Since its founding, Lone Star has partnered with local communities throughout the state, supporting Texas-specific charities and organizations. Lone Star Brewing Co. is owned by Pabst Brewing Company, one of the largest independently owned American brewing companies. For more information on any Lone Star product, please visit www.lonestarbeer.com.