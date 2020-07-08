Pabst Blue Ribbon Launches Hard Tea in 26 States

LOS ANGELES — Summer for many means enjoying a thirst quenching iced tea, but this summer how about trying an ice-cold can of Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Hard Tea? For those looking for a new take on traditional summer libations, Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Hard Tea delivers the simple pleasure of sipping a refreshing iced tea with a twist.

Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Hard Tea is deliciously effervescent with a natural peach flavor, it’s a uniquely Pabstidian evolution of the seltzer market, and a perfect alternative to artificial and over-sweetened products. Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Hard Tea is brewed using real tea leaves, has only 3 grams of sugar, and at just 4% ABV and 100 calories, is set to become your go-to drink this summer, a drink that makes you want to Grabst a Pabst!

Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Tea is now available across the country in twenty six states. Consumers can order online using Drizly.

Hard Tea continues Pabst Blue Ribbon’s ongoing commitment to creative experimentation. With over 175 years of beer brewing expertise, Pabst Blue Ribbon has recently rolled out its blue ribbon quality to a diverse range of drinks, including Hard Coffee, Stronger Seltzer and Whiskey, with more innovation forthcoming. It’s this spirit of creative experimentation and fun that has seen Pabst Blue Ribbon long embraced by the creative community. In response to the COVID crisis, Pabst Blue Ribbon has pledged to commission work from 1000 creators in the next 12 months, putting its community back to work and supporting creation in fields as diverse as bartending, design, animation, dance, cooking and film.

Their mission has already begun in full. Pabst Blue Ribbon’s weekly bartender program invites bartenders to share a creative recipe ahead of the weekend, enabling viewers to tip their bar person and kick start at home happy hours. In addition, to launch this year’s Grabst a Pabst! Campaign, the brand eschewed a traditional studio shoot by commissioning materials from creators of all kinds in order to provide work for, and hand creative control to, Pabst’s unique community.

Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Tea is now available in:

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

About Pabst Blue Ribbon

Brewed since 1844, Pabst Blue Ribbon has been through many rebirths and reinventions. The brand has sold cheese, lime soda, now it even sells coffee (with alcohol). And don’t worry, it’ll always sell beer. Pabst Blue Ribbon believes in challenging the status quo and being okay with trying new things. It’s remained connected to local communities and continues to engage and support creativity of all kinds. All with a Pabst Blue Ribbon in hand.