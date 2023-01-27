Pabst Blue Ribbon Is The Official Beer of the World Axe Throwing League

The World Axe Throwing League is proud to announce Pabst Blue Ribbon as its newest sponsor and “The Official Beer of the World Axe Throwing League®”.

Since its founding in 1844, Pabst Blue Ribbon, the original American lager beer, has been connecting with local communities across America and those who forge their own path in life. This sponsorship will see Pabst Blue Ribbon supporting one of America’s most unique and passionate sporting fan bases as well as the venues and grassroots organizers that have helped fuel axe throwing’s ongoing growth and popularity.

WATL is already working hand in hand with PBR to create custom swag and limited edition drops specifically tailored to WATL throwers.

“Pabst Blue Ribbon and The World Axe Throwing League working together just made sense,” said John Varvaro, Associate Brand Manager, Music & Venues – Pabst Blue Ribbon. “Pabst Blue Ribbon is a brand that supports varying communities of eccentric people who enjoy celebrating unique experiences. WATL is an open community of diverse and devoted athletes who share that same sentiment with the desire to help provide individuals with memorable experiences.”

Founded in 2017, the World Axe Throwing League is the largest governing body for Axe Throwing in the World with over 330 affiliates, and more than 8000 active league and tournament members in 2022 alone. WATL also holds the exclusive rights to Axe Throwing on ESPN, with more than 135 airings of their events, reaching millions of viewers every year.

“We are incredibly excited that PBR has chosen to sponsor WATL,” said Mike Morton, the WATL Commissioner, “It is the recognition of the growth of the sport in general, and WATL specifically. PBR recognizes and values the sport and our community, and wants to be a part of that, and we are excited to be able to share that support with our WATL members.”

So let’s tap our axes and raise our beers to welcome them with open arms!