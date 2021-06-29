Pabst Blue Ribbon Introduces #1776Pack With 1,776 Beers

MILWAUKEE – After 18 months of social distancing and self-isolation, this 4th of July our country steps outside together once again to reclaim its independence. And the nation’s largest American owned brewery, Pabst Blue Ribbon, will be right there to take all of the credit.

Introducing the #1776Pack from Pabst Blue Ribbon. You’re welcome, America.

The #1776Pack will contain 1,776 Pabst Blue Ribbon beers and an infinite amount of Freedom.

“We figured the best way to honor the year America claimed its independence was to make a box that held that many beers – 1,776. It’s the least we could do. I mean beyond making our beer can red, and white, and blue. Actually 1,776 is the most we could do because 1,777 seemed excessive.” – Nick Reely, VP Marketing – Pabst Blue Ribbon

The limited-edition 1776 pack will launch on June 29th with four different partners. First, an iconic American brand whose products have been keeping drinks cold for over 70 years, Igloo Coolers. Additionally, skateboarding podcast crew The Nine Club, comedian Ali Macofsky, and Midwest emo darlings Hot Mulligan will all receive big ol’ boxes of beer. Each partner will provide content (and updates) through the Summer and into Labor Day.

Also, rats at home worry not, there’s already talks of (somehow) an even bigger box being released to the general public soon, as well as the return of the beloved 99-can pack, which is available now. Again, You’re Welcome, America.

About Pabst Blue Ribbon

Since its founding in 1844, Pabst Blue Ribbon, the original American lager beer, has been connecting with local communities across America. Pabst Blue Ribbon engages and supports individuals who are passionate about forging their own path in life, and will continue to empower new generations who believe in the future of America. Pabst Blue Ribbon is owned by Pabst Brewing Company. American-owned and operated since its founding in Milwaukee in 1844, Pabst Brewing Company is America’s largest privately held brewing company.

For More Information:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUsHl5RAnLg