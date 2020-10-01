Pabst Blue Ribbon Debuts Hard Cold Brew Coffee

LOS ANGELES — Pabst Blue Ribbon helped pioneer a new category in 2019 with the launch of Hard Coffee. Since then it’s become a sensation, with fans across America showcasing their enthusiasm for it at all times of day and night, by pouring it over cereal, baking it into cakes and of course, enjoying it ice-cold straight from the can.

This Fall, marking National Coffee Day, Pabst Blue Ribbon will once again reinvigorate the Hard Coffee space, with the launch of Hard Cold Brew. Cold brewed coffee has become a fast favorite with coffee drinkers in America in the last few years, beloved for its sweeter smoother taste. Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Hard Cold Brew delivers a delicious black cold brewed coffee with a kick.

Caffeinated coffee cocktails have seen a surge in popularity of late, and Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Hard Coffee and Hard Cold Brew let you join in the fun without the fuss. Whether kicking off your night, stepping up your brunch game, upping your home cooking creativity or looking to perk up a post-work virtual happy hour with friends, simply pick up a 4-pack and go.

Hard Cold Brew offers drinkers a non-dairy alternative to Hard Coffee, with just a hint of sweetness. Each can contains 4.2% ABV and just under 30 mg of naturally occurring caffeine.

Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Cold Brew will be available in four states upon launch, including Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Illinois.

###

About Pabst Blue Ribbon

Since its founding in 1844, Pabst Blue Ribbon, the original American lager beer, has been connecting with local communities across America. Pabst Blue Ribbon engages and supports individuals who are passionate about forging their own path in life, and will continue to empower new generations who believe in the future of America.

Pabst Blue Ribbon is owned by Pabst Brewing Company. American-owned and operated since its founding in Milwaukee in 1844, Pabst Brewing Company is America’s largest privately held brewing company.