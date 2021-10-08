Other Half Brewing Open Rockefeller Center Beer Garden, Brick and Mortar Taproom to Follow

Brooklyn, NY – Other Half Brewing co-founders Andrew Burman, Matt Monahan and Sam Richardson are pleased to announce the opening of Other Half at Rockefeller Center, located on the South Plaza at Rockefeller Center (between 48-49th Streets and 5th-6th Avenues).

Other Half at Rockefeller Centerwill start operations as a seasonal beer garden, offering a curated selection of the best that Other Half brews at its Brooklyn, Washington, DC and Finger Lakes breweries, including IPAs, sours and stouts, for guests to enjoy on the outside patio or to take away. In addition to a regularly changing beer menu, Other Half at Rockefeller Center will serve Oh2 hard seltzers, tap takeover ciders from fellow brewers and eventually, a small cocktail program.

Later this fall, Other Half at Rockefeller Centerwill debut their brick & mortar taproom as part of Rockefeller Center’s transformation of culture, community, commerce and greenspaces in the heart of New York City. Other Half will join a host of dynamic food and beverage offerings from a curated collection of restaurant and bar partners.

“Rockefeller Center is one of the most iconic locations in the world, and one of the most vibrant destinations in New York City,” says co-founder and COO, Andrew Burman. “As a Brooklyn-born brand, we are humbled to join the ranks of so many great businesses that have served this landmark and its visitors since the 1930s and look forward to sharing Other Half beers at our first Manhattan outpost.”

“We’re thrilled that Other Half will be bringing their beloved Brooklyn-bred brews to the heart of New York City starting with their beer garden on the South Plaza and the taproom to follow,” says EB Kelly, Tishman Speyer Managing Director who is overseeing Rockefeller Center. “Other’s Half continual drive to showcase the possibilities of beer embodies the spirit of Rockefeller Center, where we strive to create dynamic experiences and offerings for New Yorkers to enjoy.”

“The taproom at Rockefeller Center will offer a concise menu that changes regularly featuring the beers we think each of our locations brews best,” says Sam Richardson, co-founder and brewmaster. “Manhattan is the first location where we are not brewing on-site, and we’re excited to offer a broader range and taste of Other Half.”

Other Half’s beer garden at Rockefeller Center will anchor the South Plaza in the former Queens Night Market Outpost location with outdoor seating for 50. Guests can enjoy food from neighboring restaurants. To start, Other Half at Rockefeller Center is open Thursdays and Fridays from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from noon – 8:00 p.m., with additional hours for the brick & mortar taproom to be announced. Please visit the website or Instagram for updated information.

About Other Half Brewing

Founded in 2014 in Brooklyn, NY, Other Half Brewing is rooted in a simple mission: to push the boundaries of beer. Other Half has built a loyal community of fans around its beers with breweries in Carroll Gardens and Williamsburg, Brooklyn; Finger Lakes; and Washington D.C., as well as its innovative Pastrytown and Green City festivals. Other Half has developed partnerships with like-minded breweries around the world to innovate and develop out-of-the box opportunities, including All Together Beer, for members of the brewery community to come together and consistently create new and exciting beers for the brewery’s national fan base.

About Tishman Speyer

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 28 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. We develop, build and manage premier office, residential and retail spaces for industry-leading tenants, as well as state-of-the-art life science centers through our Breakthrough Properties venture. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, we are unparalleled in our ability to foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate our customers’ evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened placemaking and customer-focused initiatives such as our tenant amenities platform, ZO., and our flexible space and co-working brand, Studio, we tend not just to our physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 453 properties, totaling 210 million square feet, with a combined value of approximately $113 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt and the Mission Rock neighborhood currently being realized in San Francisco.

https://otherhalfbrewing.com