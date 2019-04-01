Oskar Blues to Release JAHvanilla Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY Imperial Stout

LONGMONT, Colo. — JAHvanilla Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY Imperial Stout is blazing into Oskar Blues Brewery taproom locations on 4/20. Taprooms will host release parties with live music, 4/20 festivities and no limits on purchases of JAHvanilla cans. JAHvanilla will be available in 19.2 oz. stovepipe cans and on draft in Longmont, Colorado, Boulder, Colorado and Brevard, North Carolina.

For the first time ever, JAHvanilla was made using a blend of bourbon barrel-aged Ten FIDY and double bourbon-barrel aged Ten FIDY. The burly blend got rolled up in a barrel with Hotbox Roasters’ cold brew coffee and Madagascar vanilla beans, then aged to rich, espresso-flavored perfection at 14.3 percent ABV.

“The blending of double-barrel aged FIDY and barrel-aged FIDY this year is pretty special,” said Oskar Blues Brewery’s head of brewing operations, Tim Matthews. “It adds to the complexity and depth of JAHvanilla. Then we hit it with premium vanilla and cold brew and the beer hulks out with flavor.”

Blue Mountain Jamaican coffee beans were used in the super concentrated cold brew – a premium coffee cultivated on the hillsides of the highest mountains in the Caribbean. The chocolate and fruit undertones of Blue Mountain Jamaican coffee take the flavors of barrel-aged Ten FIDY to new heights – in fact, it is Oskar Blues’ second favorite agricultural product out of Jamaica. They added an intense 2 pounds of coffee to 1 bbl of beer ratio to amp up the beer’s espresso tones.

JAHvanilla Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY Imperial Stout is a taproom-only release, so don’t wait – get your hands on it on April 20.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded over 20 years ago in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas while reaching 200,000 barrels per year and featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #4 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and parts of 17 other countries. Along with Cigar City Brewing, Perrin Brewing Company, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery, Deep Ellum Brewing and Three Weavers Brewing, Oskar Blues Brewery belongs to CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.