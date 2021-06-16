Oskar Blues Releases Death By Flapjacks English Porter

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Longmont, Colo. – Oskar Blues Brewery announces the debut of Death By Flapjacks English Porter (6.5% ABV), the second entry of 2021 in their series of over-the-top Death By beers inspired by cult classic Death By Coconut Irish Porter. Death By Flapjacks will be available nationwide starting June 20, in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans and on draft.

A flapjack-inspired brew might sound flipping crazy, but a big-time breakfast beer with decadent flavors of maple and vanilla was a natural fit for the Death By Series. Picking up where Death By Coconut, Death By King Cake and Death By Affogato left off, Death By Flapjacks takes its cue from the universal breakfast food – pancakes.

A gulp of Death By Flapjacks hits you with a huge maple wake up call, jacked up on syrupy goodness. Smooth vanilla, lactose, and a subtle hint of nutmeg complement the honey and crystal malts in this English Porter to provide the pancake-like vehicle for massive maple flavors. The addition of fresh lemon peel gives a quick palate reset so you can take another crack at this short stack flapjack brew.

“Brewing a pancake beer makes it all the more socially acceptable for me to never turn down a beer with breakfast when it’s offered,” said Juice Drapeau, head brewer for Oskar Blues Brewery. “The lactose and maple combination makes Death By Flapjacks a completely unique drinking experience great for early mornings and late nights or when late nights become early mornings.”

Death By Flapjacks English Porter is the second offering in the Death By Porter Series. Find it on shelves nationwide in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans and on draft starting June 20. Oskar Blues taprooms in Colorado and North Carolina will hold release events on June 20 with breakfast foods and more. Bring your Dad. Superfans of the eponymous Death By Coconut can expect the return of the cult classic this fall.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.

For More Information:
https://www.oskarblues.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
06/17: Brewbound Data Club w/ CGA on the Return of the On-Premise 06/24: Brewbound Frontlines w/ Chris Vaughn, Founder of Alcohol Delivery Service Saucey 07/01: Brewbound Podcast 07/08: Brewbound Podcast 07/15: Brew Talks Virtual July 2021
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual Brewbound Frontlines
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More