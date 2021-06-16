Oskar Blues Releases Death By Flapjacks English Porter

Longmont, Colo. – Oskar Blues Brewery announces the debut of Death By Flapjacks English Porter (6.5% ABV), the second entry of 2021 in their series of over-the-top Death By beers inspired by cult classic Death By Coconut Irish Porter. Death By Flapjacks will be available nationwide starting June 20, in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans and on draft.

A flapjack-inspired brew might sound flipping crazy, but a big-time breakfast beer with decadent flavors of maple and vanilla was a natural fit for the Death By Series. Picking up where Death By Coconut, Death By King Cake and Death By Affogato left off, Death By Flapjacks takes its cue from the universal breakfast food – pancakes.

A gulp of Death By Flapjacks hits you with a huge maple wake up call, jacked up on syrupy goodness. Smooth vanilla, lactose, and a subtle hint of nutmeg complement the honey and crystal malts in this English Porter to provide the pancake-like vehicle for massive maple flavors. The addition of fresh lemon peel gives a quick palate reset so you can take another crack at this short stack flapjack brew.

“Brewing a pancake beer makes it all the more socially acceptable for me to never turn down a beer with breakfast when it’s offered,” said Juice Drapeau, head brewer for Oskar Blues Brewery. “The lactose and maple combination makes Death By Flapjacks a completely unique drinking experience great for early mornings and late nights or when late nights become early mornings.”

Death By Flapjacks English Porter is the second offering in the Death By Porter Series. Find it on shelves nationwide in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans and on draft starting June 20. Oskar Blues taprooms in Colorado and North Carolina will hold release events on June 20 with breakfast foods and more. Bring your Dad. Superfans of the eponymous Death By Coconut can expect the return of the cult classic this fall.

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.

