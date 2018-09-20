Oskar Blues to Release Death by Coconut Irish Porter in October

LONGMONT, Colo. — Oskar Blues Brewery announces a cult classic comeback – Death by Coconut Irish Porter returns for winter 2018 with kickoff events in taprooms on October 5. The seasonal brew marries flavors of bittersweet cacao and creamy coconut; asserts that beer is the perfect dessert; and invites believers to join the Death by Coconut Irish Porter Cult this season. The 6.5% ABV porter will be nationally distributed in 4-packs of 12oz cans starting in early October.

Chocolate and coconut are perfectly intertwined in a recipe that pleases the beer gods. “No false advertising here – it’s as straightforward a chocolate-and-coconut beer as it gets,” said Juice Drapeau, Head Brewer at the Oskar Blues pilot brewery in Lyons. “The chocolate-y malt flavors and coconut aroma and flavor are nicely balanced, and it’s not as viscous as a stout, which makes it more palatable.”

Death by Coconut was originally brewed as a small batch collaboration with Shamrock Brewing in 2014 and went on to earn a silver medal at GABF in the chocolate beer category. At that point, increased demand challenged brewers to find innovative ways to accentuate the rich chocolate flavor while increasing consistency and stability for distribution of the cult favorite outside of the taproom.

Boulder-based Cholaca provided the answer to the chocolate question. The product is made from three ingredients – water, cacao and coconut sugar – and allows brewers to give beer a rich, smooth chocolate flavor by adding liquid chocolate (cacao emulsified in water) rather than using cacao nibs or powders. Plus, the cacao is sourced directly from farmers and co-ops in Ecuador that utilize regenerative farming practices. “Now Cholaca is in over 700 breweries, in 50 states including Canada, in 15 countries, including Australia. That volume gives us the ability to import quality cacao. It helps us get the great stuff,” said Cholaca founder Ira Leibtag. “Without the great stuff, we end up with GMO and preservative-infiltrated product… and ruined rainforests.”

Cholaca’s bittersweet chocolate flavor comes together with raw, desiccated coconut and a malt bill based around Simpson’s Extra Dark Crystal. The result is a rich, dessert-y flavor with a light, approachable mouthfeel.

Folks interested in ritual beer-drinking, chocolate worship and coconut offerings are invited to join the Death by Coconut 2018 cult. The initiation happens on October 5. Check out party details here:

Austin, TX, Taproom

Longmont, CO, Taproom

Boulder, CO, Taproom

Brevard, NC, Taproom

Following taproom releases, Death by Coconut will be distributed nationally in 4-packs of 12oz cans. Use the beerfinder to find it on shelves near you.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded over 20 years ago in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas while reaching 200,000 barrels per year and featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #2 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., parts of 17 other countries. Along with Cigar City Brewing, Perrin Brewing, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery, Deep Ellum Brewing and Three Weavers Brewing, Oskar Blues Brewery belongs to a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers known as CANarchy, the largest canned craft beer supplier in the country. To keep up with all things Oskar Blues, visit http://www.oskarblues.com/.

About CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective

Founded in 2015, CANarchy is a disruptive collective of like-minded brewers dedicated to bringing quality and innovative flavors to beer drinkers in the name of independent craft beer. The portfolio of craft breweries, partially funded by Fireman Capital Partners, including Oskar Blues Brewery, Perrin Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing, Squatters Craft Beer and Wasatch Brewery, Deep Ellum Brewing Company and newly added Three Weavers Brewing Company, is challenging corporate convention to preserve independent craft beer culture. CANarchy was recently ranked #9 on list of the 2017 Top 50 U.S. Craft Brewers as ranked by sales volume. Cigar City Brewing Jai Alai IPA and Oskar Blues’ Dale’s Pale Ale are currently the #1 and #2 sold craft can six packs in U.S. Grocery. The CANarchy platform brewed over 350,000 bbls in 2017, reaching all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., parts of Canada, Puerto Rico, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Brazil, and South Korea. For more information, visit www.canarchy.beer www.oskarblues.com