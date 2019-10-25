Oskar Blues Partners With Legendary Mountain Biker Jeff Lenosky to Brew TB IPA

LONGMONT, Colo. — Oskar Blues Brewery announces a refreshing development in their multi-year partnership with Jeff Lenosky, legendary mountain biker and three time national champion. Oskar Blues has partnered with Lenosky to brew TB IPA, a beer named after Lenosky’s moniker, Trail Boss. TB IPA will be available in mid-November in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans and on draft at all Oskar Blues taprooms, and will support Oskar Blues’ ongoing donation efforts toward Can’d Aid.

TB IPA is highly hopped with flavors of tropical fruit, pineapple, berry and citrus, and balanced by an assertive malt framework lending notes of biscuit and toasted bread. At 4.9% ABV and 35 IBUs, TB IPA is a perfect post-ride refresher. The upcoming beer is a collaborative extension of Lenosky’s long standing partnership with Oskar Blues and Colorado-based national nonprofit Can’d Aid. As a “Treads + Trails” ambassador for Can’d Aid and a sponsored Oskar Blues rider, Lenosky has hosted bike builds and bike donations across the country to help get nearly 3,000 bikes to low income children in the past 5 years.

“Partnering with Oskar Blues to collaborate on a beer is a dream come true,” said Lenosky. “I remember finishing a ride many years ago and someone handed me a Dale’s. I never would have dreamed mountain biking and craft beers would become so intertwined and that I would become part of that culture.”

Can’d Aid will host a bike build at the Oskar Blues Austin, Texas, taproom on October 23, during which Lenosky will make an appearance in order to lend a hand and answer questions about the soon-to-be-released brew. The public is invited to attend, build bikes and contribute some do-goodery alongside a renowned mountain bike athlete. On October 24, Lenosky will perform trials riding and tricks along with inspirational conversation and safety tips for first graders at a local Title I school, who will then be surprised with brand new bikes and helmets to take home.

Earlier this year, Lenosky made an unprecedented move to join the team at small, counter-culture REEB Cycles -a bike company inspired by Oskar Blues – after 17 years with Giant Bicycles. The change was motivated by the opportunity to align efforts with Oskar Blues and their longtime nonprofit partner Can’d Aid to leverage his Trail Boss group rides and YouTube video personality. In addition to Lenosky’s efforts with Oskar Blues, for every frame sold in 2019, REEB Cycles will donate a Can’d Aid Treads + Trails bike to an underprivileged child.

Follow the Oskar Blues Brewery facebook page to stay tuned for TB IPA mid-November release details. WWW.OSKARBLUES.COM.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.

About Jeff Lenosky

Jeff Lenosky has done more for freeriding and trials cycling in the US than anyone else alive today. His commitment to the sport transcends decades of competition, instruction, and giving back to the riding community he so loves. This New Jersey native fearlessly trail blazed a path for MTB, technical freeriding, street and urban riding in the US as we know it. Nowadays Jeff takes his technical riding skills to the trail where he features them in his Youtube Series “Trail Boss” Traveling the globe, searching out seemingly impossible trails, Jeff also gives riders tips to become a “Trail Boss” themselves. Check out Jeff’s YouTube channel here, and be sure to subscribe.

About Can’d Aid

Can’d Aid is all about spreading people powered do-goodery through Towns, Tunes, Treads + Trails and Love Yur Mama efforts nationwide. Since its inception in 2013, more than 1.6 million cans of water have been shipped post-disaster, over 3,000 bikes have been built for underprivileged youth, 2,000 instruments have been donated and the equivalent of 33 million cans recycled. To donate, join the do-goodery or find out more, please visit candaid.org.