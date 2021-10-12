Oskar Blues’ Death by Coconut Irish Porter and Ten FIDY Imperial Stout Return for Fall

LONGMONT, Colorado – Autumn at Oskar Blues Brewery means the release of two highly anticipated seasonal beers – Death by Coconut Irish Porter and Ten FIDY Imperial Stout. Starting now, both will be distributed nationwide on draft and in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans.

Death by Coconut is a cult classic brew that combines a semi-sweet Irish Porter with flavors of smooth chocolate and creamy coconut. The result is a malty and medium-bodied sweet treat of a beer that pairs well with crunchy leaves, campfires and desserts of every kind.

Also returning this autumn is Ten FIDY Imperial Stout, a darker-than-dark, 10.5% ABV behemoth of burly malt flavor. Hefty quantities of big, dark malt including chocolate and roasted barley as well as Munich malt, caramel malt, and fluffy oats are used in the making of Ten FIDY, resulting in a midnight-hued brew that gravitates toward flavors of espresso, chocolate-covered caramel, black licorice and plum. Massively malty and imperially smooth, Ten FIDY has been an Oskar Blues favorite since 2007.

“We’ve got you covered this fall with two heavy-hitting seasonals. Death by Coconut brings a delicately balanced marshmallow, chocolate, and coconut flavor. Ten FIDY offers the fullest brown sugar, molasses, chocolate and roasted malt flavors and the most viscous mouthfeel out there,” said Head Brewer Juice Drapeau. “Both beers are designed to deliver the ultimate cool weather-drinking experience.”

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.

