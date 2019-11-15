Oskar Blues Brewery’s Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY Imperial Stout Returns

LONGMONT, Colo. — Oskar Blues Brewery announces the seasonal return of Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY Imperial Stout. This massive 12.5% ABV roasty malt bomb will be distributed nationally on draft and in four-packs of 12 oz. cans. Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY season starts in mid-November and extends into the winter months of 2020 for your fireside sipping pleasure.

The brewing wizards at Oskar Blues fill bourbon barrels with Ten FIDY Imperial Stout and then patiently wait a full eight months while the wood works its magic. During that time, the classic stout is infused with deep, rich flavors of vanilla, bourbon and oak. For a big beer that’s layered with complexity, Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY is balanced and temperate on the palate, the extended stay in-barrel ensuring a smooth, warm drinking experience perfect for long, cold winter nights.

“Ten FIDY is a complicated beer for our brewers but they really dig into the behemoth task of delivering a big-time stout,” said Tim Matthews, Head of Brewing Operations for Oskar Blues Brewery. “Barrel-aging ups the ante even further – ramping up the chocolate, coffee and roasted notes to the maximum.”

To mark the return of Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY, Oskar Blues taprooms are throwing open the barrel-aged vaults on Black Friday, November 29, and releasing vintage beers from years past. Taprooms in Boulder, Colorado, Longmont, Colorado, and Brevard, North Carolina, will sell variety four-packs of rare or impossible-to-find barrel-aged varieties of Ten FIDY including: JAHvanilla, Salted Caramel, Chocolate Hazelnut Praline, Java and more. Availability subject to change.

Big flavor. Big ABV. Big FIDY energy. Look for Barrel-Aged Ten Fidy Imperial Stout on shelves near you starting mid-November or track it down via the beerfinder. Email questions to Aaron Baker at aaron@oskarblues.com.

Visit oskarblues.com

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.