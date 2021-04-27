Oskar Blues Brewery Releases S.M.A.S.H. For Stache IPA

Longmont, Colo. – Oskar Blues Brewery announces the taproom-only release of S.M.A.S.H. for Stache (6.9% ABV), a double dry-hopped, heavily Sabro-infused SMaSH (stands for “single malt and single hop”) IPA. A portion of proceeds from sales of S.M.A.S.H. for Stache will benefit StacheStrong, an organization that raises funds for brain cancer research. S.M.A.S.H. for Stache will be available on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans starting May 1 at all Oskar Blues taprooms – Longmont and Boulder, CO; Brevard, NC; and Austin, TX, locations.

In S.M.A.S.H. for Stache IPA, award-winning Pale Genie malt, donated by Root Shoot malting, plays nice with a LArGE amount of Sabro hops. Sabro shows off with flashy notes of tangerine, lime, pineapple and coconut with hints of mint and cedar. S.M.A.S.H. for Stache IPA will be available during the month of May, Brain Cancer Awareness Month, while supplies last.

StacheStrong is a 501(c)3 charity devoted to raising funds and awareness for brain cancer research. For the first time, 150+ breweries all over the nation are brewing beers to battle brain cancer alongside StacheStrong as part of the inaugural #BrewStacheStrong program. Oskar Blues has supported StacheStrong since 2018 and is proud to participate in this year’s initiative among some of the nation’s most esteemed craft breweries.

Oskar Blues Head Brewer Juice Drapeau said, “We’ve been brewing SMaSH beers over the last four years as a way to R&D new hop varieties to see how they translate in a finished product. The Sabro Hop variety was a huge hit with staff and a fan favorite so we decided to rock this out for our friends at StacheStrong.” Find S.M.A.S.H. for Stache IPA at Oskar Blues taproom locations in Crowlers, on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.

About StacheStrong

StacheStrong is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization devoted to raising funds and awareness for brain cancer research. Defeating brain cancer and improving the quality of patients’ lives is their daily focus. StacheStrong has become a beacon of hope for countless individuals and families afflicted by this disease and serves as an ardent advocate for all those impacted by brain cancer. Net proceeds raised by StacheStrong go towards brain cancer research initiatives and together we WILL flip the script on this disease.

For More Information:

https://www.stachestrong.org