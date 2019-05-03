Oskar Blues Brewery Releases Can-O-Bliss Hazy IPA

LONGMONT, Colo. — Oskar Blues Brewery has announced the release of Can-O-Bliss Hazy IPA, the newest blissful creation in the Can-O-Bliss IPA Series. Can-O-Bliss Hazy IPA will be distributed nationally on draft and in 6-packs and 12-packs of 12 oz. cans.

A hazed-out and hopped-up IPA, Can-O-Bliss Hazy IPA (7.2% ABV) is brewed with an unprecedented combination of super dank Strata, aromatic Cashmere, quirky Enigma, wine-like Hallertau Blanc and peachy-pine Eureka hops.

The unusual pantheon of five primo hop varietals results in a hop-forward beer packed with flavors of peach, nectarine, cantaloupe and white wine. The effort and innovation it takes to cram this much hop flavor into a beer is no little thing — massive hop-driven fruitiness and aroma are the result of heavy late hop additions during the whirlpool and dry-hop stages.

“This beer doesn’t set out to be a ‘New England’ style,” said Oskar Blues head of brewing operations, Tim Matthews. “The bitterness is forward, but elegant. The mouthfeel is thorough without being fluffy. The beer focuses on intense hop loads that are extracted to create a long-lasting hop haze.”

Oskar Blues Lyons head brewer, Juice Drapeau, added: “Most hazy IPAs go for strong, aggressive citrus and popular dank hops like Mosaic and Galaxy, but this hop profile offers more nuance and subtlety than most. It’s truly hop-driven, with soft, fruity undertones, making it perfect for summertime IPA swigging.”

Can-O-Bliss Hazy IPA follows Can-O-Bliss Tropical IPA, which was released in late 2018. The series focuses on highlighting new and experimental hops and unusual hop combinations. The 2019 series will conclude with the release of Can-O-Bliss Citrus IPA in the fall.

Look for Can-O-Bliss Hazy IPA on shelves nationwide starting in May.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s no. 3 top-selling craft can 6-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.