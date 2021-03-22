Oskar Blues Brewery Collaborates with Garrison Brothers on 7th Flag Barrel-Aged Imperial Porter

AUSTIN, Texas — Oskar Blues Brewery will release 7th Flag Barrel-aged Imperial Porter at all four of their taproom locations on March 28. Crafted and barrel-aged in collaboration with Garrison Brothers Distillery, this big, bodacious imperial porter is the first specialty canned offering ever brewed by and released from the Oskar Blues Austin location. 7th Flag will be available on draft and in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans for a very limited time.

7th Flag Barrel-aged Imperial Porter (10.3% ABV) is a barrel-aged Texas behemoth. Brewed with Two Row, Munich, and Chocolate malt, with small additions of Premium English Caramalt and Brown malt, the beer has a dark, full-bodied mouthfeel with a sweet molasses finish. Oskar Blues brewers hand-selected Garrison Brothers bourbon whiskey barrels directly from their distillery, then tucked away the beer for a full year of aging. 7th Flag offers a slightly charred flavor with notes of warm vanilla, chocolate and cola, as well as plum, dark cherry and pie crust.

Named for a 7th flag which once flew over Texas, this beer is an homage to rebellious Texan roots, as Oskar Blues Brewery celebrates its fifth year calling Austin home, and their new ability to sell beer to-go. The location was unable to sell beer to-go from their taproom before a legal ruling earlier this year cleared the way, making 7th Flag the first specialty canned beer to be released at all four Oskar Blues Brewery locations.

Find 7th Flag Barrel-aged Imperial Porter in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans and on draft at Oskar Blues Brewery taprooms in Austin, Texas; Boulder, Colorado; Longmont, Colorado; and Brevard, North Carolina. Please email Aaron Baker at aaron@oskarblues.com with inquiries.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their voluminously hopped, hand-canned brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas, brewing and canning boundary stomping craft beer like Can-O-Bliss IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale, Oskar’s Lager, the CANundrum Mix Pack and more. Oskar Blues beers are available nationwide in the US and in more than 19 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.

About Garrison Brothers

Garrison Brothers Distillery™? is a small farm and ranch located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country that authentically produces straight bourbon whiskey. Garrison Brothers introduced the first bourbon whiskey legally made in Texas in 2010 and has since developed a rabid fan base. They currently have a waitlist of more than 15,000 just to volunteer on bottling days, and their Cowboy Bourbon™? normally sells out within hours of its release. Garrison Brothers is the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history and is one of the first distilleries in America outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey. The business was founded in 2006. Every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon is made from a sweet mash bill and barrel-aged in the intense Texas climate. The extreme heat creates multiple aging seasons in a year, resulting in a darker, richer, and fuller bourbon; bolder than almost any other bourbon on the market. In 2021, Garrison Brothers Distillery earned top honors at the 39th annual San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge taking home seven awards including two Double Golds, one for its Small Batch 2020 which scored 97 points, the highest rating given to any non-wine spirit in the competition, and another for Balmorhea 2020. At the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2020, the Garrison Brothers team was awarded a double gold medal for its Balmorhea Twice-Barreled Bourbon, a silver medal for its Single Barrel Bourbon, and a bronze for its Small Batch Bourbon. Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible named Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon “American Micro Whiskey of the Year” in 2014 and again in 2017. Whisky Bible awarded the same distinction to Balmorhea Twice-Barreled Bourbon for 2019 and 2020. Garrison Brothers was voted Best Craft Whiskey Distillery in America by readers of USA Today in 2017. Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. The distillery and its barrel barns are open to the public for tours in Hye, Texas. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers Bourbon or in taking a tour of the distillery should visit garrisonbros.com or follow @garrisonbros on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.