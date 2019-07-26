Oskar Blues Brewery Announces Nationwide Release of Rosé for Daze

LONGMONT, Colo. — Oskar Blues Brewery has announced the nationwide release of Rosé for Daze, a crisp rosé-style ale that’s perfect for summer sipping at 6% ABV. The new brew is available on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans.

Tart, bright prickly pear meets floral hibiscus in this refreshing, spritzy rosé beer inspired by America’s favorite pink wine. A subtle hop profile of Aramis and Centennial hops provide light berry and floral notes, matched with honey-toned malts.

“We chose ingredients with big, fresh flavor and combined them at an approachable ABV,” said Tim Matthews, Oskar Blues head of brewery operations. “While rosé wines can range in sweetness, we were inspired by the crisp, dry end of the spectrum and focused on tart, floral notes. The result is a summery, balanced thirst-quencher perfect for patio season.”

The sleek can, ornamented with delicate hibiscus flowers, provides a suggestion of the pink-hued, intensely carbonated liquid inside. Rosé for Daze is made for porch sipping, brunching, poolside enjoyment and toasting all things summertime.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.