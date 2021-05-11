Original Sin Launches Tropical Cider ‘Brighter Times’

New York City, New York – Original Sin Cider is happy to announce the launch of ‘Brighter Times’ a POG cider made with a base of freshly pressed New York apples blended with POG — passion fruit, orange, and guava — juice. This tropical cider is both refreshing and complex while featuring a positive message fitting for the times.

POG juice was first created in Hawaii in the 1970’s and has developed a loyal and enthusiastic following. Original Sin’s combination of passion fruit, orange juice, and guava juice with a base of freshly pressed New York apples, has resulted in Brighter Times, a refreshing cider that is well-balanced with multiple layers of complexity.

The brightly colored Brighter Times can, designed by artist R. Black, bursts with vivid yellow and orange hues, conveying the uplifting spirit of the liquid. “We wanted to come up with a product that embodies the positive trends of this spring, as life is opening up again,” says Gidon Coll, Original Sin’s founder and President.

The hospitality industry has endured significant economic hardships in the past year. Bar and restaurant owners and operators have shown incredible resolve in fighting through these challenges. As in many parts of the country, the New York City bar and restaurant scene has been hit particularly hard during this period, with more than 55 establishments in the East Village alone having closed during the Covid crisis. To show support for the hospitality sector, Original Sin will be donating $4K from the launch of Brighter Times to charities supporting the bar and restaurant industry.

Established in 1996, Original Sin is one of the original modern-day U.S. cider companies. With $5K of funds, founder Gidon Coll began producing cider in Upstate New York and then went bar to bar in New York City developing the early market base. Today, Original Sin is still 100% independently owned and is distributed in 27 U.S. States and Japan. All Original Sin Ciders are made with 100% freshly pressed New York apples.

‘Brighter Times’ Stats

ABV: 6%

Dryness Scale: Semi-Sweet

Availability: The freshly canned refreshing cider will be available in 12 oz. six packs in bars and restaurants across the country, Total Wine & More and select Whole Foods as well as Trader Joe’s throughout New York City. Locate the nearest distributor to you HERE.

Distribution: AZ, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, KS, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA,

About Original Sin

Started in New York in 1996, Original Sin is an ode to American history, using only the best New York apples pressed into all-natural, gluten-free, small-batch hard cider. Where 20th century ciders were sweet and syrupy, Original Sin produces a dry and crisp cider, much like the revolutionary-inciting cider of our country’s past. The cider was tasted and tested by local wine experts, restaurant owners, bartenders, and patrons of bars the company’s founder, Gidon Coll, frequented carrying apples in his bag as reference to the key ingredients and his appreciation for apples. Today Original Sin produces a wide range of ciders such as Black Widow, Pineapple Haze, Dry Rosé, Pear, The “Original” Apple, McIntosh Unfiltered Single Varietal, Northern Spy Unfiltered Single Varietal, Fuji Unfiltered Single Varietal, and Newtown Pippin. Coll’s determination to change the perception of cider was fulfilled when accounts such as CBGB’s, Don Hills, Fanelli’s, Raven Cafe, and Dean & Deluca began carrying Original Sin introducing consumers to the dry hard ciders still enjoyed today.

For More Information:

http://www.origsin.com