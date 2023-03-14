Original Sin Announces the Release of White Widow, a Next-Generation NA Cider Made with Apple Cider Vinegar

NEW YORK, New York – Original Sin is proud to announce the release of Original Sin White Widow Cider, the company’s first non-alcoholic beverage. White Widow is a delicious, low-calorie blackberry cider made with apple cider vinegar and zero added sugar.

As Original Sin’s first offering in the better-for-you drinks category, White Widow is a full-flavored and well-balanced non-alcoholic blackberry cider with 25% juice and only 35 calories per serving. It is also a next-generation prebiotic cider containing apple cider vinegar for gut health and using monk fruit as a low-calorie, natural sweetener.

Apple cider vinegar’s (ACV) health benefits have been touted through the centuries, dating back to ancient times. The acetic acid in ACV is believed to provide a favorable environment for beneficial bacteria in the gut. In recent years, ACV-infused drinks have developed a distinctly loyal and enthusiastic following.

Monk fruit has been used as an ingredient in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. More recently, it has become popular as a low-calorie natural alternative to sugar that may also have antioxidant benefits.

The non-alcoholic (NA) beer, wine and spirits category is one of the fastest growing segments in the beverage industry. While NA beers currently make up the lion’s share of sales, Original Sin believes there is significant opportunity for a next generation of NA ciders to succeed in both on-premise and off-premise channels. Original Sin founder and CEO Gidon Coll is confident that White Widow’s high quality ingredients, delicious taste and unique brand positioning in the rapidly growing better for you category make it the perfect non-alcoholic cider offering for today’s market.

Original Sin

Established in 1996, Original Sin is one of the original modern-day U.S. cider companies. With $5K of funds, founder Gidon Coll began producing cider in Upstate New York and then went bar to restaurant to gourmet market in New York City developing the early market base. Today Original Sin is still 100% independently owned and is distributed in 27 U.S. states and Japan. According to 52-week IRI Data, in 2022, Original Sin was one of the fastest growing brand families among the top 25 U.S. cider companies. Mr. Coll also maintains a small orchard in upstate New York featuring over 150 varieties of heirloom, cider and modern-day apples.

For More Information:

http://www.origsin.com