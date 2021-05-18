Oregon’s Beer Of The Month Club Brings Oregon Breweries Directly to Consumers

Oregon – Oregon now has an online beer box club that ships a surprise box of beer to you or your gift recipient’s doorstep. Beer boxes are a fun gift for craft beer lovers. It’s a great way to have virtual beer tastings with friends!

Created to support the sales of Oregon Craft Breweries during Covid-19. This beer box features different styles of beers from different breweries from across the State of Oregon. Each box includes a new beer-themed t-shirt too. No membership required. One-time deliveries are available.

Each delivery includes seasonal beers sourced from breweries that can their beers. Boxes are expertly curated to offer a variety of styles and often include limited release beers. The idea is to bring new breweries and beers to people who wouldn’t be able to try otherwise, due to travel distance or limited brewery distribution.

This beer box club is only for Oregon residents. Shipping alcohol across state lines is a tricky business, so for now, Oregon Beer Club beer boxes can only be shipped to addresses within the State. Expanded shipping to other states is coming soon.

For More Information:

https://oregonbeerclub.com