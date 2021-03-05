Oregon Fruit Products and 42 North Brewing Release There Gose The Night 

EAST AURORA, NY – 42 North Brewing Co. has joined forces with aseptic fruit purveyors Oregon Fruit Products and malt supplier Country Malt Group for a new beer called ‘There Gose The Night,’ a Blackberry, Black Currant & Blueberries Fruited Gose. The beer tells the story of the manufacturing side of the brewing process by collaborating with the recipe’s ingredient producers. ‘There Gose The Night’ is available starting at 42 North’s taproom and craft beer retailers in Western and Central New York.

For over 85 Years, Oregon Fruit Products has been producing recipe-ready fruit products for use in a variety of industries across the country. Within the last decade, the Willamette Valley company began supplying breweries with aseptically-packaged real fruit keeping flavors fresh, consistent & ambient shelf-stable. As part of Oregon Fruit Product’s recent collaboration program, 42 North has teamed up with the supplier to showcase some of their fermentation-ready products.

“42 North is a perfect example of breweries that understand the importance of quality aseptic fruit in beer and the relationship between them. They were a natural collaboration partner for us.” says Oregon Fruit Regional Sales Manager, Elliot Daugherty.

This milkshake-style fruited gose features blackberries, blueberries & black currants for a big, dark berry tartness & balanced sweetness from a touch of vanilla & lactose. Malt from Country Malt Group provides a rich, earthy body while the beer comes in at 6.0% ABV.

“We wanted to really showcase the quality of the fruit we sourced from Oregon Fruit Product’s puree division, the combination of dark fruits allow these flavors to really shine alongside our base gose recipe that 42 North fans have grown to love.” says Head Brewer Matt Matuszewski.

Learn more about the collaboration at 42northbrewing.com

For more information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxwhjWOHPyI

