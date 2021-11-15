On National Recycling Day, Rogue Announces Transition to 100% Recyclable Wrap Packs

New Packaging in the New YearRogue Ales & Spirits Transitions to 100% Recyclable Wrap Packs

NEWPORT, Ore. — On National Recycling Day, Rogue Ales & Spirits announces its commitment to sustainability with new recyclable packaging. Within the next 12 months, Rogue is switching all product packaging from plastic rings to 100% recyclable wrap packs in an effort to reduce waste and use less plastic.

“We’ve been working on this packaging update for a while because of the many benefits,” says Rogue President, Dharma Tamm. “Cardboard wrap packs provide a more sustainable solution while also protecting the product and showcasing our award-winning graphic designs. This was a huge commitment from our entire team, and we can’t wait to see this packaging on shelves in the new year.”

Made of 100% recyclable materials, Rogue’s new wrap packs will reduce over 100,000 pounds of plastic waste to landfills annually. In addition to reducing plastic waste, the wrap pack substrate is responsibly sourced through sustainable forestry practices.

“Our raw material sourcing creates sustainable livelihoods for family tree farmers around our supplier mills,” says Bill Tocco, Director, Print & Packaging Sales at Trojan Litho. “The majority of our wood fibre comes from small private family forests within a 100-mile radius of these mills. Our supplier’s North American manufacturing platform is tri-certified to the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI), Forestry Stewardship Council (FSC), and the Programme for the Endorsement of Forestry Certification (PEFC) chain of custody standards proving our commitment to the environment from sourcing to sale.”

Rogue is committed to creating more sustainable operations, products, and packaging as well as working with partners and vendors that share that same commitment.

Rogue’s new packaging will be on shelves in 2022. For more information, visit rogue.com.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Newport Oregon, Rogue’s beers, spirits, cocktails, seltzers and sodas are a liquid ode to Oregon and the endless inspiration that its land, its sea and its people provide.