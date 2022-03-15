Oldknow Bev Co. Launches Verte Absinthe Spirited Seltzer

RABUN GAP, GA. – OLDKNOW Bev Co., the spirited seltzer distillery using mountain water and all natural spirits, has released their Verte Absinthe Spirited Seltzer, the first Absinthe-based seltzer in the United States.

Absinthe is an herbaceous elixir with a long tradition of lore, intertwining the romance of the spirit and its use by artists, writers and bohemians throughout the centuries. Absinthe was created in the 1790s by Pierre Ordinaire, a French doctor living in Switzerland. Ordinaire created absinthe with the intent for it to be used as an alcohol-based elixir distilled from the bitter-tasting herb Artemisia absinthium, or wormwood.

Today, OLDKNOW Bev Co. is producing its own interpretation of “fairy water” with its Verte (colorized by fresh herbs) Absinthe Spirited Seltzer made from their combination of clean and crisp mountain water, spirit, and fresh herbs.

Owners Mary Catherine Matheny and Ryan Warner Wood have been drinkmakers for years, creating cocktails for the past 10 years. “We are both artists and Absinthe has always been the spirit of artists. It is one of the greatest spirits of all time with herbs at its core. We wanted to create something magical that highlights the notes and nuisances of anise and fennel in this unique spirit,” says Wood.

Flowing from the foothills of the North Georgia Mountains, OLDKNOW Bev. Co. Spirited Seltzers are made with mountain water, natural ingredients and have lower ABV compared to other RTDs at 5%.

“Absinthe has often been mispresented and drinkers might have been fearful or completely had the wrong impression of this classic spirit. Our Verte Absinthe Seltzer is the first of its kind. We wanted to take a different, more natural approach to seltzers. It is Herbaceous and will take you by surprise. We are bringing an old-world style of drinking to a new generation,” added Matheny.

ABOUT US

OLDKNOW Bev Co. was founded in 2021 by Mary Catherine Matheny (MC) and Ryan Warner Wood. Both artists and drinkmakers, the two founded the distillery that celebrates virgin mountain water and exquisite quality spirits. Located in Rabun Gap in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia, OLDKNOW Bev Co. utilizes clean and crisp mountain water and fresh herbs to create their line of spirited seltzers, Verte Absinthe, Vodka Seltzer, and Gin Seltzer. OLDKNOW Bev Co. Spirited Seltzers can be found at liquor stores and restaurants and are distributed by Savannah Distributing. For more information, visit, www.oldknowbevco.com.