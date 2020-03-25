Oh Hi Beverages Responds To COVID-19

DURANGO, Colo. — The cannabis seltzer company Oh Hi Beverages put out the following statement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company produces THC and CBD seltzers that are available for sale at Colorado dispensaries and grocery stories. Oh Hi Beverages urges shopping local during a critical time for small business.

Hello Oh Hi supporters,

Like all of you, we are staying updated on the COVID-19 situation around the world. We are reaching out to send a message of vigilance and thanks. At the forefront of our thoughts and actions is the safety, health, and wellbeing of all persons – this is our highest priority. We want to personally reassure you that we are taking precautions and implementing additional procedures to prevent the spread of germs and keep our customers and employees safe. We are reinforcing adherence to our established hygiene processes and increasing sanitation measures throughout our production facility. As we closely follow the developing situation, we will continue to stay the course for best practices.

In times like this, it is important to consider everyone’s health and check-in on the status of family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors. At Oh Hi Beverages, all staff who can work remotely are doing so and we have limited the number of people in the facility to essential only.

Our Oh Hi family strives to make the highest quality beverages and we will continue to do so through these trying times. We thank you for remaining vigilant like us and thank you for supporting Oh Hi!

Best Wishes,

John Lynch

Director of Operations

About Oh Hi Beverages

Founded in 2018, Oh Hi Beverages crafts canned THC and CBD seltzers in Durango, Colorado. Oh Hi Beverages is the brainchild of Aaron Miles and Jonny Radding, the co-owners of Durango Organics, and Matt Vincent, one of the co-owners of Ska Brewing and the founder of Ska Fabricating. Collectively Aaron, Jonny, and Matt bring a breadth of business, entrepreneurship, technical, and both cannabis and beverage-specific experience to this new hard seltzer company. Learn more about Oh Hi Beverages at ohhibev.com.