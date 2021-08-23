Oh Hi Beverages Joins Republic National Distributing Portfolio

DURANGO, CO – Republic National Distributing Company announced the addition of Oh Hi CBD drinks to its portfolio that will take place in mid-August. This partnership will add seven states— Alaska, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas to Oh Hi’s distribution footprint.

Oh Hi CBD seltzers are available in canned 12oz. 4-packs in four flavors: Pomegranate, Lemon Lime, Ginger Basil Limeade, and Grapefruit with 20mg of CBD

RNDC is thoughtful and innovative in their approach to CBD sales,” says Jonny Radding. “We’re proud to be an early adopter of the new category of CBD beverages in one of the first national distribution houses forward thinking about cannabis drinks in their portfolio.”

Launched in 2018 in Durango, Colorado with a combined 25 years of experience in cannabis and beverages among its owners, Oh Hi went to market with a THC seltzer line. The Pomegranate THC seltzer variety took gold at the Cannabis Cup that same year. Oh Hi then branched out with a popular line of CBD seltzers featuring the same flavors as the THC line, as well as a high dosage, functional THC drinks line called Budtender’s Reserve.

Oh Hi CBD seltzers are also available in Oklahoma through OKCannaBev (who also produce and distribute the THC line) and in Michigan through Oath Distributing.

ABOUT OH HI BEVERAGES

Founded in 2018, Oh Hi Beverages is the brainchild of Aaron Miles and Jonny Radding, the co-owners of Durango Organics, and Matt Vincent, one of the co-owners of Ska Brewing and the founder of Ska Fabricating. Collectively Aaron, Jonny, and Matt bring a breadth of business, entrepreneurship, technical, and both cannabis and beverage-specific experience to this cannabis seltzer company.

ABOUT REPUBLIC NATIONAL DISTRIBUTING COMPANY

RNDC, a world-class distributor of fine wines, spirits, and now CBD products in North America, has operations in the District of Columbia and 31 states across the United States.

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/oh-hi-beverages-rndc

