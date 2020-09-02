Oakshire Releases 15% Barrel Aged Imperial Stout in 16 oz. Cans

EUGENE, Ore. — Barrel Aged (BA) C.R.E.A.M. showcases the interaction between high-gravity beer, use of barrel types, barrel aging time, and the adjuncts added to exemplify the base. This is the first time Oakshire has ever released such a high gravity beer (15% ABV) in 16 oz. cans.

Abbreviated C.R.E.A.M., “Coffee rules everything around me” could reference our gratitude for the role coffee plays in our daily lives. It may also suggest this Imperial Stout’s ability to rule your palate. C.R.E.A.M. was born in 2018 as a vehicle to showcase the uniqueness and versatility of different coffee varietals. “In February of 2019 we brewed a batch of C.R.E.A.M. for aging in Heaven Hill bourbon barrels that would eventually see additions of maple syrup and coffee. We tasted different coffee varieties with Joe Harrison of Farmer’s Union Coffee Roasters.” said Oakshire’s Director of Brewing Operations, Dan Russo. ” To complement this beer’s flavor profile, we selected a Mexican-grown El Duende coffee variety, which offers notes of dark red fruit, including cherry and red berry, chocolate, and vanilla”.

Starting with a house Imperial Stout grain bill, Oakshire created a double mash, no sparge, 35 Plato Stout recipe. 10 gallons of organic maple syrup were added to the boil before heading to the fermenter. Coming out at about 13% ABV, this beer was transferred to fresh Heaven Hill bourbon barrels and rested for 17 months. Once ready, C.R.E.A.M. was conditioned on a second round of very dark and robust organic Vermont maple syrup and El Duende coffee.

Pouring like the oil you find on a fresh shot of dark espresso, BA C.R.E.A.M. erupts with a dense, dark, tan-brown head. As the bubbles begin to dissipate, the nose displays a deep expressive coffee character. The body is coating, with a luxuriously sweet mouthfeel, that has a tannic dryness from the oak barrels. Caramel, coconut, vanilla, maple syrup, oak, and roast from the beans add layers of complexity to each sip. The coffee, maple, and bourbon barrel characters work in harmony, acting as expressive counters to one another.

BA C.R.E.A.M. is available on draft and in single 16oz cans from Oakshire’s Eugene Public House and Portland Beer Hall. You can place an order for curbside pickup at oakbrew.com. Both of Oakshire’s taprooms are open daily and feature patio-only seating and food carts on-site.

About Oakshire Brewing

Oakshire Brewing of Eugene, Oregon, is a community inspired small batch brewing company founded in 2006. Oakshire is privately owned by the family and friends of its founders, employs 28 people, and produces a wide variety of beers through its three distinct brewing programs: Core, Pilot, and Vintage. These beers are available on draft and in package through Oakshire’s exceptional wholesale partners in Oregon, Washington, and Colorado. Oakshire operates two taprooms in Oregon, the Oakshire Public House in Eugene is located at 207 Madison Street, and the Oakshire Beer Hall in NE Portland, which is located at 5013 NE 42nd Ave. Both locations are open 11am to 10pm daily. For more information about Oakshire, including our people, locations and beers, visit our website at oakbrew.com.

For More Information:

http://www.oakbrew.com