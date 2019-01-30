Oakshire Beer Hall to Open in Northeast Portland

EUGENE, Ore.– The Oakshire Brewing team is excited to announce the upcoming opening of the Oakshire Beer Hall at 5027 NE 42nd Avenue in Portland, Oregon.

“Oakshire’s reason for being is to create and share great beer experiences,” states Jeff Althouse, Oakshire’s founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to bring our exciting draft line-up and casual atmosphere of the Eugene Public House to the Cully and Concordia neighborhoods in Northeast Portland.” Oakshire is planning for a late spring or early summer opening.

The Portland location, formally the Old Salt Marketplace, will feature two to three food carts on the outdoor patio and a kitchen within the beer hall itself, all operated by collaborative restaurateurs. Oakshire will serve 20-24 draft pours across its bar, while the food carts and kitchen will provide their offerings directly to guests. While this model is not necessarily unique to Portland, the restaurateurs operating at the Oakshire Beer Hall will use real plates, bowls and silverware, avoiding the wasteful single use service items.

In addition to the Beer Hall and Patio being open daily, the location will also feature an event space for pop-ups, community events, Oakshire Beer Dinners and tastings. “The food carts and kitchen operators will be able to host seated dinners in the 500 square-foot event space and we plan to host beer dinners in collaboration with our food carts as well,” says Hannah Child, Oakshire’s Director of Retail Operations. Child, who will lead the opening of the Oakshire Beer Hall, continues: “The kitchen is really a work of art and we’re excited to identify the right fit in a restaurateur for this collaborative space.” It features a well-appointed back line that will be used to service the event space and serve as a commissary kitchen for the food carts. Miss Zumstein Bakery and Coffee Shop has also utilized the kitchen since opening next door in the same building in 2013.

“Miss Z and Old Salt created a wonderful collaborative relationship within the building which we’re excited to continue and grow,” states Althouse.

Oakshire established its Eugene Public House at 207 Madison Street in 2013, a move that charted Oakshire’s eventual course toward brewing an increasingly wide array of award-winning beers, and operating what has become a vibrant community gathering space in Eugene’s Whiteaker Neighborhood. Dan Russo joined Oakshire in 2013 as the company’s first Public House General Manager before winning the Glen Hay Falconer Foundation scholarship to the American Brewers Guild. Following his passion, Dan transitioned to the brewing team in July 2014.

Dan Russo, now Oakshire’s Director of Brewing Operations, is equally excited about the new Oakshire Beer Hall. Russo states: “In 2018 our brewing team released a dizzying number of beers under our Pilot and Vintage programs; 38 new beers in total and nearly all solely out of our Public House [in Eugene]. The addition of our Beer Hall will allow us to brew even more new styles, continue to push our innovation and creativity in the brewhouse, provide insanely fresh beer and share it with a whole group of people who may not know that we brew super crisp lagers, dank and fruity hazy IPA’s, high-gravity stouts that taste like candy, or an incredible lineup of barrel-aged [Vintage] beers. We couldn’t be more excited.”

While the Oakshire Beer Hall will be a ‘beer first and beer focused’ establishment, the company will also pour draft wine, cider, mead and kombucha, just as it does at the Oakshire Public House in Eugene, and the food carts and kitchen will provide their offerings to complement the beer experience. A request for proposals seeking collaborative food cart and brick and mortar restaurateurs will be released on or before Feb. 1, 2019.

About Oakshire Brewing

Oakshire Brewing of Eugene, Oregon, is a community inspired small batch brewing company founded in 2006. Oakshire is privately owned by the family and friends of its founders, employs 23 people, and produces a wide variety of beers through its three distinct brewing programs: Core, Pilot and Vintage. These beers are available on draft and in package through Oakshire’s exceptional wholesale partners in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Colorado. The Oakshire Public House is located at207 Madison Street in Eugene and is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The brewery, also located in Eugene, is open for tours and tastings each Friday from 5-8 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Stay tuned for more info regarding the 2019 opening of Oakshire’s Beer Hall at 5027 NE 42nd Ave in Portland, Oregon. For more information about Oakshire and our Public House draft list, visit our newly updated website atoakbrew.com.