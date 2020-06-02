Number 12 Cider and Clear River Beverage Partner in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Number 12 Cider was founded in 2014 by Steve Hance and Colin Post. Their love for apples and cider making goes back decades to their time growing up as neighbors in New Brighton, Minnesota. They have won numerous awards for their cider including gold medals at the Great Lakes International Cider & Perry Competition, the World Cider Championship and, of course, a Blue-Ribbon for “No. 12” at the Minnesota State Fair. Number 12 Cider’s chic North Loop cidery showcases a wide spectrum of traditional and modern ciders.

“We are honored that Clear River Beverage was interested in distributing our product and excited about this relationship.” Said Steve Hance, co-founder and President of Number 12 Cider. “Clear River has a great reputation among craft beverage producers and retailers for its commitment to customer service and reliability.”

“Steve and Colin have created something very special with Number 12 Cider,” said Clear River Beverage Company Vice President Jake Sauter. “Their dedication, innovation, and years of experience making cider have allowed them to consistently create a world class product. And now that consumers will be able to get this product in 12 oz cans, we feel that it is going to create an entirely new experience for consumers in the Twin Cities.”

Number 12 Cider offers premium-quality, distinctive ciders that celebrate the fruit, the growers and the cider drinkers alike. At their cidery in Minneapolis they are honoring the tradition and craft of cider making in an inviting and casual atmosphere. We are very excited to introduce the wider Minnesota audience to Number 12 Cider.

Clear River Beverage Company is a craft beer and cider distributor servicing the Twin Cities and surrounding area. Our passion for quality along with our core business values allows us to provide our valued consumers with the highest quality world class beers and ciders from several of America's most respected breweries.