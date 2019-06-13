North Peak Brewing Company Releases Tropical Diabolical IPA

DEXTER, Mich. — North Peak Brewing Company is excited to announce the launch of Tropical Diabolical, a take on the classic Diabolical IPA with a tropical twist. Brewed with generous amounts of passion fruit, pineapple, guava, tangerine and sweet orange peel combined with seven hop varietals for a hoppy bite and exotic flavors and aromas. Diabolical goes tropical for a limited time.

Tropical Diabolical is a fruit IPA with 66.6 IBU’s | 6.66% ABV and will be available in 12 oz cans, 6 packs, and draft in 1/6 and 1/2 barrels.

You can purchase Tropical Diabolical at craft beer retailers, restaurants and bars throughout Michigan, including North Peak Brewing Company and Jolly Pumpkin, in Traverse City, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Royal Oak, Dexter, and Grand Rapids. It can also be purchased at Jolly Pumpkin in Hyde Park, Chicago, Illinois.

About North Peak

In 1997, North Peak Brewing Company opened in Traverse City, MI with the mission of brewing beer that captures the essence of Northern Michigan. The North Peak mantra is “Get Outside” because in Northern Michigan there is so much life to live outdoors. In 2013, North Peak beer production moved from Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City MI, to a 70,000-square-foot production brewery in Dexter MI, where it would have the capacity to meet the rising demand for the beer.

No matter where the beer is brewed or distributed one thing will never change, the heart and roots of North Peak will always be in Northern Michigan. Every sip of North Peak beer transports you to the wonders of Northern Michigan. To learn more about the North Peak Brewing Company and its beers, visit www.northpeakbeer.com.