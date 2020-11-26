North Peak Brewing Company Launches ‘Beer Gives Us Hope’ Photo Contest

DEXTER, Mich. — North Peak Brewing Company is enlisting the help of craft beer drinkers to share Hope this holiday season. The brewery has launched a ‘Beer Gives Us Hope’ photo contest. The winning submission will be printed on the 6-pack carrier of their new Brut IPA, Hope.

“Hope was designed and brewed exclusively by women on International Women’s Day 2020, alongside our guests from Girls’ Pint Out of Ann Arbor,” shares Johanna Griest, Northern United Brewing Company’s Quality Control & Assurance Manager. “When the release was ultimately cancelled due to the Covid-19 shutdowns, we took it as an opportunity to make bigger plans for it- a chance to spread Hope to everyone. We are brewing it again and putting it in cans for all to enjoy as we look to future with great optimism. Packed with notes of pineapple, papaya, and light caramel, this highly drinkable, crisp, complex, and beautiful Brut IPA is our bright, tenacious beacon of hope in an otherwise turbulent time.”

Hope is scheduled to release this coming Spring, in time for International Women’s Day 2021. However, one thing is still missing from North Peak’s latest brew. A photo of Hope. Typically each North Peak 6-pack carrier features a black and white, nature based photo. The brewery is seeking photo submissions that resonate ‘hope’ to finalize the Brut IPA’s packaging. Submissions are due by December 11th. Visitwww.northpeakbeer.com/hope for full contest rules and to enter.

About North Peak:

North Peak Brewing Company is part of Northern United Brewing Company. Founded in 1997 North Peak Brewing Company’s original brewpub remains an iconic destination in Traverse City, MI. North Peak has since opened a production facility in Dexter, MI and distributes its beer throughout the state, with limited distribution outside of Michigan.