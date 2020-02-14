North Coast Brewing Company Releases Scrimshaw in Cans for the First Time

FORT BRAGG, Calif. — Kicking off the New Year, North Coast Brewing Company announces the release of its first-ever beer can. Selected for the brewery’s foray into the canned beer market is its best-selling pilsner style beer, Scrimshaw, now available throughout California, with further distribution to be announced. Scrimshaw will also continue to be offered on draft and in bottles.

“As a pioneer in the craft beer movement, we have always focused on brewing exceptional beers,” says North Coast Brewing CEO Jeffrey Ottoboni. “With this exciting release, we are making our beers more accessible — from draft to bottles to cans. We are proud to share Scrimshaw with devoted and new fans alike, and feel fortunate to be a part of the experiences these cans will help inspire. As an independent brewery, we’re looking toward the future of our industry and meeting the changing needs of craft beer fans, while always holding true to our long-time brewing traditions.”

Scrimshaw is the Fort Bragg-based brewery’s best-selling beer, and one of the most popular pilsners in the country. With a subtle hop character, a crisp, clean palate and a dry finish, Scrimshaw is North Coast Brewing’s unique take on a classic effort. The pilsner style beer has an ABV of 4.5 percent, 138 calories and 11 grams of carbs. North Coast Brewmasters carefully batch-tested Scrimshaw for the cans release, finding the pilsner’s signature flavors to be exactly as long-time fans of the bottles would expect. Scrimshaw is brewed in the finest European tradition using Munich malt and Hallertauer and Tettnang hops.

Like the iconic Scrimshaw bottle label, the can draws inspiration from the delicate engravings popularized by 19th century seafarers. As part of its mission to make the world a better place, One Pint at a Time, North Coast Brewing gives back to marine mammal research and rescue efforts as well as jazz education through its beers. Scrimshaw will initially be released in recyclable 12-pack boxes, with no additional plastic that could end up harming the environment.

Scrimshaw has been brewed and distributed as one of North Coast Brewing’s core beer brands since 1988. While it is available across 48 states in the U.S. and internationally, the new cans are initially available throughout California, and North Coast Brewing’s beer locator can be used to find specific retail locations. Scrimshaw is the first beer from North Coast Brewing to be made available in cans, and the company plans to release more styles in the future.

About North Coast Brewing Company:

North Coast Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery producing sustainably crafted beers in Fort Bragg, CA for over 30 years. Known for its award-winning lineup of high-quality beers available in 48 U.S. states and internationally, North Coast Brewing also releases barrel-aged ales and popular seasonal offerings, including a Berliner Weisse series. A pioneer and innovator in the craft brewing industry, North Coast Brewing is a Certified B Corporation — committed to making the world a better place, one pint at a time. North Coast Brewing’s status as a B Corporation is provided by B Lab, a third-party independent nonprofit that verifies the social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability of the companies it certifies. For more information on North Coast Brewing’s beer roster and philanthropic mission, please visit:https://northcoastbrewing.com/.

