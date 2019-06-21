North Coast Brewing Co. Releases Passion Fruit-Peach Berliner Weisse

FORT BRAGG, Calif. — North Coast Brewing Company is kicking off summer right with the limited release of its seasonal Berliner Weisse interpretation, Passion Fruit-Peach.

Passion Fruit-Peach is a Berliner Weisse brewed in the Berlin white style with an ABV of 4.1 percent and 0 IBUs. A spontaneously soured beer with a honey hue, Passion Fruit-Peach is made with peaches from California and passion fruit from Ecuador.

“We call Passion Fruit-Peach Berliner Weisse our Pan-American take on the German classic,” said North Coast Brewing Co. brewmaster Chuck Martins. “Brewing this interpretation with summer fruits, such as passion fruit and peaches, creates a thirst-quenching beer ideal for summer drinking. Passion Fruit-Peach has a unique combination of sweet and sour that is reminiscent of each of our seasonal Berliner Weisse offerings.”

North Coast Brewing created the widely loved Berliner Weisse series to honor the spring, summer and fall seasons. Brewed with seasonal fruits, all three interpretations are Non-GMO Project Verified and brewed in their own inspired style. Passion Fruit-Peach is the summer release, offering a refreshing spin on a summer craft beer.

Passion-Fruit Peach Berliner Weisse is available in 12 oz. 4-packs, 22 oz. bottles and barrel kegs, and can be found using North Coast Brewing’s beer locator.

About North Coast Brewing Company

North Coast Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery producing sustainably crafted beers in Fort Bragg, CA for over 30 years. Known for its award-winning lineup of high-quality beers available in 48 U.S. states and internationally, North Coast Brewing also releases barrel-aged ales and popular seasonal offerings, including a Berliner Weisse series. A pioneer and innovator in the craft brewing industry, North Coast Brewing is a Certified B Corporation – committed to making the world a better place, one pint at a time. For more information on North Coast Brewing’s beer roster and philanthropic mission, please visit: northcoastbrewing.com. Follow along with North Coast Brewing Company on Instagram @NorthCoastBrewingCompany, Twitter @NoCoastBrewCo and Facebook @NorthCoastBrewingCompany.