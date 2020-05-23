Nominations open for Crafty Marketing Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Nominations for the Crafty Marketing Awards are now open, recognizing craft beverage producers for outstanding marketing strategies. The awards, sponsored by Ekos provide an opportunity to highlight the creativity and ingenuity of the craft industry.

The Crafty Marketing Awards are open to any craft beverage maker – beer, wine, cider, kombucha, seltzer, spirits and more. Nominations must focus on a marketing initiative such as social media, events, public relations, community programs, or ecommerce.

“The challenges of the past few months have illuminated the importance of marketing as we’ve seen our industry come up with innovative ways to reach their customers,” said Christina Kyriazi, vice president of marketing at Ekos. “We wanted to celebrate their creativity and saw a gap in the market. There are awards for products and packaging, but we know marketing can have just as big of an impact on a customers’ decision to buy.”

Nominations close on June 26, 2020 and will be evaluated by a panel of industry experts from Arryved, Craft Beer Finance, Craftpeak, Secret Hopper, and Ekos. Winners will be announced in a press release in July 2020.

To submit a nomination or learn more, visit the Crafty Marketing Awards website.

About Ekos

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the leader in business management software for independent craft producers. Ekos partners with makers in 40 countries to manage their day-to-day operations in inventory, production, sales and accounting. The Ekos software is designed and built to help organize and operate craft businesses more efficiently and profitably, delivering insights unavailable from spreadsheets and traditional methods. To learn more, visit the company at www.goekos.com.