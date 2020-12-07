NoDa Brewing Adds Distribution to the Triad Region of NC

CHARLOTTE – NoDa Brewing Company is pleased to announce another exciting expansion, adding additional territory in the state of North Carolina in the Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point region. Partnering with R.H. Barringer Distributing Company, this is yet another highly anticipated move to continue to add NoDa Brewing Company brands across the Carolinas.

“Sending NoDa Brewing beer to my hometown of Greensboro and the Triad has been a goal of mine from the first day we opened the brewery,” said Todd Ford, Founder/Co-Owner of NoDa Brewing Company. “We are excited to enter into this partnership with our friends at R.H. Barringer to distribute our beers to the greater Triad area. Their passion for exemplary customer service and top quality products makes this a perfect fit for us at NoDa Brewing Company.”

NoDa Brewing Company will enter the Triad market in December 2020 with their World Beer Cup American IPA Gold Medal winner, Hop Drop ‘N Roll and also notable beers such as Radio Haze Juicy/Hazy IPA, Jam Session Pale Ale, CAVU Blonde Ale, Great American Beer Festival Silver medal winner Coco Loco Porter, and more. Draft and 16oz canned four-packs will be available for all year-round brands and seasonals.

“The R.H. Barringer Team is incredibly excited to be working with our friends from NoDa” said Rick Craig, Vice President of R.H. Barringer Distributing Company. “Our two companies share a passion and love for great beer and a fierce dedication to product quality. As a fourth-generation family business, we have incredible respect for what Suzie, Todd, Chad, their family, and colleagues have built in their first ten years, and we are proud and humbled to be a part of helping them write the next chapter in their story! NoDa is known and loved across North Carolina, and we can’t wait to help them bring their award-winning beers to even more beer lovers in our great State.”

…

Opening its tap room doors in 2011, NoDa Brewing Company became one of Charlotte’s first craft breweries. Three short years later, Hop Drop ‘N Roll — their most popular IPA — took home the World Beer Cup Gold Award in the competition’s largest category. This recognition propelled the brewery onto a national stage, and attributed to the quick expansion from a 15-barrel brewhouse in the NoDa neighborhood to a 60 barrel brewhouse in nearby North End. Today, NoDa Brewing Company continues to brew award-winning beers, stand as a pillar of creativity and connection in the community, and add to the state’s thriving craft beer economy.