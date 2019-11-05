NoDa Brewing Adds Distribution in Greenville, South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NoDa Brewing Company is excited to announce that it will be expanding its territory into the Greenville, South Carolina market with Greenco Beverage Company this November.

NoDa Brewing will enter the Greenville market with World Beer Cup American IPA Gold medal winnerHop Drop ‘n Roll IPA, CAVU Blonde Ale, GABF Silver medal winner Coco Loco Porter, Jam Session PaleAle, OG Kolsch, Radio Haze Juicy/Hazy IPA and more. Draft will be available for all brands, with select brands available in 16 oz canned four-packs.

“We are excited about our entry into the emerging Greenville craft beer market,” said Suzie Ford,President of NoDa Brewing Company. “Greenville, and partnering with Greenco Beverage, seemed like the perfect fit for our first of several expansions over the next year.”

Steve Brookshire, Brands Manager for Greenco Beverage states, “We are extremely excited to add NoDaBrewing to our portfolio family. NoDa demonstrates the quality and characteristics of a brand that we believe in and strive to represent.”

Greenco Beverage Company, a leader in beverage distribution in the northwestern part of upstate SouthCarolina, was established in 1916 and will distribute NoDa in Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Greenwood, Greenville, Laurens, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, and Union counties.

About NoDa Brewing

Opening its tap room doors in 2011, NoDa became one of Charlotte’s first craft breweries. Three short years later, Hop Drop ‘n Roll — their most popular IPA — took home the World Beer Cup Gold Award in the competition’s largest category. This recognition propelled the brewery onto a national stage, and attributed to the quick expansion from a 15-barrel brewhouse in the NoDa neighborhood to a 60 barrel brewhouse in nearby North End. Today, NoDa Brewing Company continues to brew award-winning beers, stand as a pillar of creativity and connection in the community, and add to the state’s thriving craft beer economy.