No-Li Brewhouse Releases Day Fade Rainier Cherry Hard Seltzer

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse’s spirit of experimentation and innovation has led to the new Day Fade Rainier Cherry Hard Seltzer. It is the follow-up launch to Day Fade Huckleberry Hard Seltzer.

“Wow! The experimentation and creation process in developing Day Fade Rainier Cherry Hard Seltzer tested our reaches in brewing excellence. The hard seltzer process has made us better brewers, cellar, filtration and packaging tradespeople. We continue to excite customers with expanded varieties of No-Li craft beverages,” says Ty Lindquist, brewer at No-Li.

The new Rainier Cherry Hard Seltzer has a sweet, fruity and aromatic nose of cherries, with a pronounced sweetness to round out a drinking experience that’s only 2 carbs and 100 calories, all while being 5% alcohol by volume.

You can get Day Fade Rainier Cherry Hard Seltzer at select grocery and pub locations throughout Washington and Idaho.

