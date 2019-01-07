No-Li Brewhouse Releases 2018 Economic Impact Report

SPOKANE, Wash.— No-Li Brewhouse 2018 economic impact report celebrates a year of customer growth, second brewery expansion, international brewing recognition, serving communities and financial impact into local and regional economies.

No-Li reported a 10 percent increase in total sales in 2018, donating more than $60,000 to local and state-wide nonprofits, consolidating geographic distribution to Washington State and Idaho, and a second brewing and packaging facility.

“We engage our communities to serve,” said No-Li Marketing Manager Bill Powers. “No-Li Brewhouse pub and brewery is an extension of our community.”

During 2018, No-Li made donations to non-profits such as, Crosswalk, Odyssey Youth Movement, Teen & Youth Closet, Rogers High School, St. Margaret’s Family Shelter and Spokanimal non-profits that support members of our communities with dignity and respect.

No-Li received a 2018 “Community Impact Award” from the Washington Restaurant Association for community outreach.

2018 saw No-Li roll out new beer recipes and brands, including the No-Li Falls Porter six-pack CANS and Corner Coast 6-pack CANS.

No-Li’s beer lineup brought home three more international medals during 2018, totaling 29, — a silver and a bronze from the Australian International Beer Awards and a silver at the World Beer Cup with Born & Raised IPA.

The No-Li pub continues to roll out barrel-aged beers from its 80-barrel library, 12 which were served at No-Li Get Frosted, a month-long small-batch beer & community celebration.

No-Li Brewhouse consolidated all beer availability to only Washington and Idaho markets that created fresher, more local and community minded beers. “We are within a six hour car drive from our farthest customer and that’s important,” says Bill Powers, No-Li Marketing Manager.

No-Li is a community centric brewery that starts with outreach within communities and its own staff:

Over $60,000 donated to local charities and neighborhoods

80 No-Li co-workers living in and contributing to Spokane

No-Li health & wellness employee support: 100 percent dental plan premium, 100 percent Vision plan premium paid and 50 percent health plan premium, 50 percent health plan, 401-K matching program and paid vacation and sick days

Community Events

In August No-Li raised $40,000 for Teen and Kid Challenge, Odyssey Youth Movement and Crosswalk through our Spokane Has Heart shirt program.

Corner Coast PacNW AleNo-LI Released Corner Coast, a year round ale with a light and crisp finish, good for any season.

About No-Li Brewhouse

Born and raised in Spokane, Washington, No-Li Brewhouse is locally-owned and community-minded craft brewery. No-Li Brewhouse was awarded 2018 Community Impact Award, 2016 Washington Large Brewery of the Year, NBWA 2015 National Brewer Partner of the Year, No-Li has won 29 international awards.