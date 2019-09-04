Ninkasi Brewing Company Adds Heart and Science West Coast IPA to Year-Round Lineup

EUGENE, Ore.—Ninkasi Brewing Company is thrilled to announce Heart and Science West Coast IPA as the latest addition to the brewery’s year-round lineup, available in cans and draft beginning September 3rd across Ninkasi’s distribution footprint.

Originally released earlier this year as a seasonal offering, Heart and Science is Ninkasi’s tribute to everyone in the Pacific Northwest who makes the craft beer industry great. Its juicy start with hints of citrus and tropical fruits plus a smooth, bitter, hoppy finish highlight the technical arts and heartfelt dedication of the independent craft beer industry of the region.

“We wanted to celebrate everyone who has escalated craft beer in the Pacific Northwest, from the farmers, brewers, suppliers, and fans,” says Ninkasi founding brewer and co-founder, Nikos Ridge. “This beer was so well-received during its seasonal run that it only seemed right to bring it back and brew it year-round.”

Ninkasi’s year-round lineup offers a full spectrum of beer styles, including the brewery’s first Flagship beer – Total Domination IPA – alongside Tricerahops Double IPA, Prismatic Juicy IPA, Hazy Domination Hazy IPA, Yours Truly Easy-Drinking Ale, Pacific Rain Northwest Pale, Oatis Oatmeal Stout, Pilsner Cold Fermented Lager, Brightberry Raspberry Lime Ale, and Dawn of the Red Red IPA.

Find all Ninkasi year-round beers, here: https://ninkasibrewing.com/beers/

Heart and Science Stats

With a juicy start and a hoppy, bitter finish, this West Coast IPA is Ninkasi’s tribute to the Northwest craft beer industry.

Style: West Coast IPA

Series: Year-round

Available: Now

ABV: 6.8%

IBU: 48

Malt: 2-Row Pale, Vienna, Acidulated, Flaked Barley

Hops: Nugget, Mosaic, El Dorado, Simcoe, Citra, Calypso, Amarillo

Packaging: 12oz. 6-pack Cans, Draft

Distribution:Alaska; Alberta; Arizona; California; Colorado; Hawaii; Idaho; Nevada; Oregon; Washington; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

About Ninkasi Brewing Company

Founded in 2006 by Jamie Floyd and Nikos Ridge, Ninkasi Brewing Company continues to grow from its first batch of Total Domination IPA, to two brewhouses, a 55-barrel and a 90-barrel brewhouse, located in Eugene, Ore. Ninkasi’s Flagship beers are sold throughout Alaska; Alberta; Arizona; California; Colorado; Idaho; Nevada; Oregon; Washington; and Vancouver, British Columbia. The brewery remains privately-owned and is committed to community support and giving. Ninkasi’s Beer Is Love program offers in-kind donations and support for organizations throughout its footprint.