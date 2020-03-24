Nine Pin Cider to Direct Ship Hard Cider Across New York State

Albany, N.Y. — Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, will now offer shipping hard cider directly to customers’ doors in NewYork State.

The New York State Liquor Authority has madethis channel of trade available to cideries in New York State during theclosure period for tasting rooms due to the COVID-19 situation.

Nine Pin hard cider will be available forshipping in New York State only. Non-alcoholic sparkling cider as well as NinePin merchandise will be available to customers throughout the United States.

There will be no minimum required forshipping orders. Interested customers can place shipping orders via ninepincider.com.

Due to demand, Nine Pin will make its best efforts to ship to customers within 48 hours of an order placed.

Additionally, free delivery of food and cider is available for Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Columbia, Greene, Warren, Washington, and Saratoga counties.

The deliveryminimum is $50 per order and can be scheduled by calling (518) 449-9999. For more information about Nine Pin Cider, please visit ninepincider.com.

About Nine Pin Cider Works

Nine PinCider Works is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in NewYork’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders, sourced from Capital Region and Hudson Valley apples, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District.