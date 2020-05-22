Nine Pin Cider Releases New Light Cider Variety Pack

ALBANY, N.Y. – Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, has announced the release of a new light cider variety pack. This is the first variety pack Nine Pin has produced and packaged.

The three styles are: New York Apple featuring apples from Samascott Orchards in the Hudson Valley, Lavender Lemon using culinary lavender from Lavenlair Farm in the Lake George Region, and Cranberry Orange crafted with cranberries from Deer River Bog deep in the Adirondacks.

“Nine Pin Cider was founded with a simple mission: to support New York agriculture by crafting quality ciders using 100 percent New York apples and fruit,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cidermaker. To further that mission, Nine Pin’s light ciders are crafted with simple farm-grown ingredients sourced from Samascott Orchards, Lavenlair Farm and Deer River Cranberry Bog: three farm-to-table lo-cal ciders from local farms!”

The light cider variety six-pack contains two 12 oz. cans of each style ranging in ABVs from 4.1 percent to 4.6 percent and in calories from 100-110.

The variety packs are available for purchase for pick up at Nine Pin’s tasting room, in addition to delivery and shipping. The packs will be available in retailers proudly carrying Nine Pin products.

For more information about Nine Pin Cider, please visit ninepincider.com.

About Nine Pin Ciderworks

Nine Pin Cider Works is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders, sourced from Capital Region and Hudson Valley apples, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary®, Consider The Apple®, and Drink New York Apples®.

