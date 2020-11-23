Nine Pin Cider Now Available in Stewart’s Shops in New York

ALBANY and SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, and Stewart’s Shops have announced that Nine Pin’s cider products are now available at 134 locations across New York State.

This marks the first time Nine Pin Cider products can be found at Stewart’s Shops – a pairing of two iconic Upstate New York agricultural focused brands. Cans of Nine Pin’s cider can be found at each Stewart’s Shop that features a ‘Beer Cave’ section. Stewart’s customers will be able to choose from Nine Pin’s Signature or Light Cider Variety Packs (consisting of New York Apple, Lavender Lemon, and Cranberry Orange “Lo-Cal” ciders from local farms).

“Our customers already know us for our fresh and local offerings; this new partnership with Nine Pin Cider amplifies our commitment to local farms. We anticipate a strong customer response to this quality product line and the timing couldn’t be better with the holidays upon us,” said Gary Dake, president of Stewart’s Shops.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Nine Pin is now available in 134 beer caves across New York,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cidermaker. “Nine Pin’s mission is to support New York agriculture by crafting quality ciders using 100 percent New York apples and we are proud of the exciting synergy created by this collaboration with the Stewart’s brand given its focus on agricultural products that are local.”

“Stewart’s Shops and Nine Pin Cider are two quintessential parts of life here in Upstate New York and we couldn’t be happier to see the two come together,” said Spencer Noakes, co-founder and general manager of Remarkable Liquids. “This partnership is a great opportunity for cider fans to continue supporting our local producers and enjoy the best of what our state has to offer.”

A convenient store locator may be found on Nine Pin’s website, ninepincider.com, for customers to find which Stewart’s locations closest to them will be carrying Nine Pin Cider.

For more information about Stewart’s Shops or to find a location near you, visit stewartsshops.com.

###

About Nine Pin Ciderworks:

Nine Pin Ciderworks (“Nine Pin”) is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders, sourced from Capital Region and Hudson Valley apples, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Drink New York Apples®. www.ninepincider.com.

About Stewart’s Shops:

Founded in 1945, Stewart’s Shops is an employee and family-owned convenience store chain based in Saratoga Springs, NY. Stewart’s is known for offering milk, ice cream, coffee, Easy Food, gasoline, and other convenience items. Today there are over 335 Stewart’s Shops located in 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont. www.stewartsshops.com