Nine Pin Cider Begins Shipping Hard Cider in US

ALBANY, N.Y. – Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, has announced it is now shipping its hard cider products to over 35 states through a partnership with vinoshipper.com.

“We constantly receive out-of-state inquiries and we have had to disappoint countless fans. We’re pleased to now offer Nine Pin Cider throughout the United States with vinoshipper.com” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cidermaker. “This is a great opportunity for out-of-staters to ship to themselves as well as for fans in New York State to send Nine Pin to their loved ones across America.”

Non-alcoholic sparkling cider, as well as Nine Pin merchandise, will be available to customers in select states that vinoshipper.com has not yet received approval for hard cider shipments for. New Jersey and Connecticut residents can still purchase Nine Pin Cider products at grocery stores and beverage stores as permitted.

Interested customers can place shipping orders through ninepincider.com. For more information about Nine Pin Cider, please visit ninepincider.com.

###

About Nine Pin Cider Works:

Nine Pin Cider Works is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders, sourced from Capital Region and Hudson Valley apples, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary®, Consider The Apple®, and Drink New York Apples®. www.ninepincider.com.

