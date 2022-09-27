Nine Oregon Breweries Collaborate to Permanently Protect Oregon

OREGON – Oregon Agricultural Trust (OAT) announces the October launch of Cheers to the Land, a campaign in which nine breweries across the state are making new beers with Oregon-sourced ingredients and supporting the work of OAT to permanently protect Oregon’s bountiful farm and ranch lands from development. Beginning October 12, participating breweries will release the beers on draft, with six of the nine beers packaged in limited-edition Cheers to the Land 16oz 4-pack cans. OAT will also host special events at each brewery during October and Cheers to the Land Tap Takeovers with all nine beers at Loyal Legion in both Portland and Beaverton.

OAT is a nonprofit land trust that protects agricultural land across the state from development. 25% of Oregon’s land is in farms and ranches — an area larger than the state of West Virginia. Considering that 64% of that land is set to change hands in the next twenty years as farmers continue to age and only 19% of farmers and ranchers have a succession plan in place, much of that land is vulnerable to development.

In Cheers to the Land, each participating brewery supports Oregon farmers in the creation of their beers, and also supports the work of OAT through a donation of the beer’s proceeds.

“One of the major reasons we have some of the best beer in the world is because Oregon has such fertile farmland,” said Oregon Agricultural Trust Executive Director, Nellie McAdams. “Our farmers grow five percent of all the hops in the world and we have some of the best soil on the planet. But you can’t unpave farmland; once it’s gone it’s gone. So Cheers to the Land both celebrates our farmland and raises awareness about the importance of protecting it for agriculture, forever.”

All nine beers are available beginning October 12 in limited cans, crowlers, or draft respectively at each brewery’s taproom. The six 16oz 4-pack cans will receive distribution to bottle shops and specialty grocery stores throughout the state. Each brewery will host OAT for special events that range from a ticketed Brewer’s Dinner at Falling Sky in Eugene, a mug club event at Pelican in Cannon Beach, a fundraiser at Ferment Brewing in Hood River, a Meet and Greet with a special food menu item at Barley Brown’s in Baker City, and more. Beer descriptions and a list of events around the state are included below.

Participating Breweries and beer descriptions:

All breweries and Loyal Legion will donate a portion of sales to Oregon Agricultural Trust

Barley Brown’s Brewing – Pale Ale brewed with barley grown in Enterprise and malted at Gold Rush Malt in Baker City, Mosaic and Citra hops from B&D Farms in St. Paul, Oregon and a blend of other Northwest hops. Draft only.

– Pale Ale brewed with barley grown in Enterprise and malted at Gold Rush Malt in Baker City, Mosaic and Citra hops from B&D Farms in St. Paul, Oregon and a blend of other Northwest hops. Draft only. Block 15 Brewing – West Coast India Pale Ale featuring Gold Rush Malt from Baker City, OR and Zappa and Comet hops, both grown at Crosby Hop Farm in Woodburn. 16oz Cans and draft.

– West Coast India Pale Ale featuring Gold Rush Malt from Baker City, OR and Zappa and Comet hops, both grown at Crosby Hop Farm in Woodburn. 16oz Cans and draft. Gorges Beer Co. – Golden Ale fermented on 120 pounds of apricots from an orchard in The Dalles. Aged for two months till perfection. Limited edition 16oz crowlers and draft.

– Golden Ale fermented on 120 pounds of apricots from an orchard in The Dalles. Aged for two months till perfection. Limited edition 16oz crowlers and draft. Falling Sky Brewing – Cascadian Dark Ale with Oregon-harvested spruce tips, Salmon-Safe malt from Goschie Farms in Silverton, and Salmon-Safe hops from Crosby Hop Farm in Woodburn. 16oz Cans and draft.

– Cascadian Dark Ale with Oregon-harvested spruce tips, Salmon-Safe malt from Goschie Farms in Silverton, and Salmon-Safe hops from Crosby Hop Farm in Woodburn. 16oz Cans and draft. Ferment Brewing – Hoppy Pale Ale brewed with Mecca Grade malts from Madras, oats, and hops grown on Oregon trellises. 16oz cans and draft.

– Hoppy Pale Ale brewed with Mecca Grade malts from Madras, oats, and hops grown on Oregon trellises. 16oz cans and draft. Fort George Brewing – Double India Pale Ale utilizing Salmon Safe Hops and Grain. This beer pushes ABV and flavor profile all while using responsibly grown Oregon ingredients. 16oz cans and draft.

– Double India Pale Ale utilizing Salmon Safe Hops and Grain. This beer pushes ABV and flavor profile all while using responsibly grown Oregon ingredients. 16oz cans and draft. ForeLand Beer Co . – Dry-hopped Pacific Northwest lager with Salmon-Safe Lorien and Sterling hops, and Oregon-grown Salmon-Safe malt from Mainstem Malt. 16oz cans and draft.

. – Dry-hopped Pacific Northwest lager with Salmon-Safe Lorien and Sterling hops, and Oregon-grown Salmon-Safe malt from Mainstem Malt. 16oz cans and draft. Pelican Brewing – A 503 Pale Ale with ingredients grown entirely on Goschie Farms — Pilsner Wintmalt and Willamette, Fuggle, and Santiam hops. Draft only.

– A 503 Pale Ale with ingredients grown entirely on Goschie Farms — Pilsner Wintmalt and Willamette, Fuggle, and Santiam hops. Draft only. Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery – Mixed culture rye pale ale made with Oregon-grown Mecca Grade malt, aged in casks with Willamette Valley Robada apricots. 16oz cans and draft.

Cheers to the Land Events

October 12: Pelican Brewing – Mug Club night with OAT Oregon-sourced food specials 4:00pm – 6:00pm. 1371 S Hemlock St, Cannon Beach. FB event link

October 13 — Block 15 Brewing – Dine Out Night with OAT and Oregon-sourced food specials 5:00 – 7:00pm. 3415 SW Deschutes St, Corvallis. FB event link

October 14 — Loyal Legion Portland – Cheers to the Land Tap Takeover 5:00pm – 8:00pm. 710 SE 6th Ave. Portland. FB event link

October 15 — Loyal Legion Beaverton – Cheers to the Land Tap Takeover 12:00pm – 3:00pm. 4500 SW Watson Ave, Beaverton. FB event link

October 18 — Barley Brown’s Brewing – OAT Meet & Greet with Oregon-sourced food specials 5:00pm – 8:00pm, 2190 Main St, Baker City. FB event link

October 19 — Gorges Beer Co. – OAT pint night with Oregon-sourced food specials 6:00pm – 8:00pm, 390 Wanapa St Cascade Locks. FB event link

October 20 — ForeLand Beer Co. – OAT Meet & Greet at The Study 5:00pm – 8:00pm. The Study by ForeLand 2511 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR. FB event link

October 21 — Falling Sky Brewing – Brewers Dinner with OAT 6:00pm. $65. Falling Sky PourHouse & Delicatessen 790 Blair Blvd, Eugene. Tickets at: fallingskybrewing.com/event-details/cheers-to-the-land. FB event link

October 25 — Fort George Brewing – Community Give Night with OAT 4:00pm – 6:00pm. Upstairs dining area, 1483 Duane St, Astoria. FB event link

October 26 — Wolves & People – Meet and Greet with OAT 5:00pm – 8:00pm. 30203 NE Benjamin Rd, Newberg. FB event link

October 27 – Ferment Brewing – Give back night with OAT 5:00pm – 7:00pm. 403 Portway Ave, Hood River. FB event link

About Oregon Agricultural Trust

Oregon Agricultural Trust is a statewide agricultural land trust designed to address the interrelated challenges of ag land loss, farm and ranch succession, and access to land for the next generation. OAT partners with farmers and ranchers to protect agricultural lands for the benefit of Oregon’s economy, communities, and landscapes.

For More Information:

http://cheerstotheland.com